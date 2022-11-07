Holiday NBA gifts for basketball fans

Happy Holidays! The temperatures drop, the trees get lit and everyone starts making their lists. These NBA gifts are must-haves.

BreakingT’s Basketball Collection

Unique designs, comfy, quality shirts and hoodies… what’s not to love? Every team – including college and the WNBA is represented. Shop BreakingT’s Basketball Collection.

Nike Team Player Replica Jerseys

Multiple colors, teams and players are available, so be sure to pick your favorite stars. Plus, if the Unthinkable happens, Fanatics offers jersey assurance. Order at Fanatics for $109.99.

Authentic Autographed NBA Memorabilia

Go big or go home this holiday season. There are a ton of signed items available – and some are absolute steals. Shop Autographed memorabilia at Fanatics.

NBA 2K23

2K was kind enough to provide me with a copy of NBA 2K23 to review, and it really is great. The small gameplay tweaks make a big difference and the Eras mode is one of the coolest things to ever get added into a sports game. If you’re unaware, you can jump in and start a franchise in the Bird/Magic Era, the Jordan Era, the Kobe Era or the LeBron Era. The contracts, logos, court designs and draft classes are all accurate. It’s amazing. Order at GameStop, starting at $49.99.

Beer Drop Subscription

There are three different Crate options – six beers, eight beers and ten beers. Here’s how it works: You’ll choose beer Styles they love, and Beer Drop will use those selections to recommend beers. Or, you can fully customize each crate. Shop Beer Drop, starting at $39.

Limited-Edition Fan Cave Collectibles from FOCO

Signage, limited-edition bobbleheads, puzzles, BRXLZs… you name it, FOCO has it. If you know someone who needs to upgrade their fan cave, head over to FOCO. Shop limited-edition collectibles at FOCO.

Arcade 1Up NBA JAM 2-Player Countercade

Boomshakalaka! Bring the Joy of NBA JAM to your friend’s countertop with this two-player mini arcade cabinet. Order at Amazon for $179.99.

SlingTV Subscription

SlingTV has an upgrade package featuring NBA League Pass – which is perfect if your homies are just obsessed with the action on the hardwood. Check out SlingTV.

Snack Boxes from The Popcorn Factory

Okay, so everyone’s settled down to watch the game… but there are no snacks. That’s a foul right there. Luckily, The Popcorn Factory will keep the entire Squad filled up with their snack crates. Shop snack boxes, starting at $19.99.

16 oz. Chilled Beer Mugs Two-Pack

So Let’s say you take advantage of our Beer Drop recommendation. You know what would go perfectly with that? Some ice cold chilled beer mugs. Order the two-pack at Amazon for $23.99.

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.