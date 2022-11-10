Holiday Guide To The Hotel Hershey In Hershey, PA
Activities & Recreation
Once you’re checked in, be sure to take advantage of the activities and recreation available across the resort. On select dates, The Hotel Hershey offers a schedule of family-friendly activities for guests ranging from s’mores roasts to chocolate bingo to Hershey Character appearances, crafts, and more. Schedules are posted online in advance for your planning purposes, or you can pick up a schedule at check-in.
Guests can also take advantage of Recreation on property, including an indoor pool complex, 5.5 miles of hiking trails, daily fitness classes, disc golfand an outdoor sports complex featuring basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, horseshoes, spikeball, bocce ball, shuffleboard and cornhole. Find hours and more info here.
Or, book a unique Adventure experience, such as rock climbing, hiking, Sporting clays and more, with Adventure Explorations. Cost varies for each activity and includes all gear, expert guides, snacks, water and safety equipment. Reservations can be made online at AdventureExplorations.com, by calling or texting 888-238-3975, or by visiting the Outfitters Building in Harvest Plaza.
'); ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK = ppLoadLater.placeholderFBSDK.join("n");
.