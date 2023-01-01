Holiday golf a home run at Western Hills

WATERBURY – Golfers enjoyed a rare winter treat this New Year’s holiday weekend when Western Hills Golf Course reopened Friday through at least Monday.

The public course closed Dec. 15 for the season, but with temperatures in the 50s, superintendent Chris Mauro took a tour of the grounds and gave his approval to reopen.

“It’s unusual,” said Jimmy Dean, golf pro at Western Hills, 600 Park Road. “I remember being open after New Year’s before, but it’s very unusual.

“The weather’s been great,” he added. “We had over 100 golfers (Friday). I was expecting it to be busy, but not that busy. For December, this is a home run.”

Temperatures remained warm Saturday, but with foggy conditions, there were fewer golfers on the links.

Tony Gomes and Dave Filipelli, both of Middlebury, dealt with the fog to get one last round of 18 holes in for 2022, playing for three-and-a-half hours.

“The fog was a little rough,” Gomes said, “but it was nice getting a day out.”

The course was in good shape for this time of the year, with the greens a little dry and running slow, Gomes noted.

“But it was fun,” they said. “Definitely well worth it. To get out on Dec. 31, it was a treat.”

Both men said they keep their clubs ready and would play again during winter should the opportunity come up.

Dean said Western Hills only opens in winter when the weather is exceptional.

“It depends on some factors – the weather, but also if the greens are holding up OK,” he said. “We don’t want our greens to get damaged and have to suffer in the spring. Everything seems to be holding up fine right now.”

The course is not fully staffed at this time, with only Dean and some of the grounds crew working. However, all 18 greens are open and the carts are running.

“We’ll be here through Monday, then take it one day at a time,” Dean said. “Wednesday might be 60 degrees.”

Mayor Neil M. O’Leary on Saturday declared that Monday will be a day of free golf at Western Hills, although cart fees will still apply.

The city’s other public links, East Mountain Golf Course, remains closed.