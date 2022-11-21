Holiday drive for Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach is off to a good start – Press Telegram

Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, had a big smile on his face last week.

Why was he so happy?

“We’re off to a great start on the Let’s Play Ball drive,” Rodriguez said. “Once again, Press-Telegram Readers are responding and being so generous.”

Rodriguez was talking about the Press-Telegram’s launch of its fifth annual “Let’s Play Ball” partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach.

The PT, along with sister paper the Grunion Gazette, is asking Readers to Donate new sports balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs. The goal is to provide 2,800 new balls to the clubs. The drive deadline is Dec. 12.

“We are so grateful to all of the PT Readers who have already donated to the Let’s Play Ball Drive,” Rodriguez said. “Many have been using our Amazon wish list, which makes it easy for the donor to pick the items and get them shipped directly to us.”

Rodriguez also talked about the Thanksgiving dinners they had for club members and their families last week.

