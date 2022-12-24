Holiday break needed for Aggie basketball teams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The A&M basketball teams are in different places. On the men’s side this is the fourth season under Buzz Williams, and on the Women’s it’s Joni Taylor’s debut season.

However, both teams need this holiday break to step away and reset before conference play begins.

On the men’s side the Aggies have lost three of their last four after a surprising loss to Wofford this week. They led in 31 minutes of the game and even had a 10 point advantage in the second half. They have two more tune-ups against.. Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M before conference play begins at Florida on January 4th. Head Coach Buzz William’s says there are inconsistencies that need to be figured out with this team.

“Maybe the break will be good,” Buzz Williams, Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Head Coach said. “Maybe I’ll have different answers then what I have now. I try to guard what I say publicly even to the team because I don’t want to speak out of emotion. I want to have logic.. with a solution in mind. We have to play with more fight and more grit and more togetherness. We have to do it for longer periods of time, and we need multiple guys to be able to do it.”

The women are sitting 5-5 after coming off a tough loss to Purdue this week. They’ve gone 1-4 in their last five games. They’ve been plagued by injuries having only seven players available the last couple contests.

“They need a break,” Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Head Coach Joni Taylor said. “We have to remember that these are young women who have a lot of things on their plate.. academically they’re high achieving .. high achieving students and athletes… some have not been home since they reported back to school in August . They need a break and sometimes a break is good for them to get away from it.”

The Ags resume play on the road at South Carolina on the 29th. The Gamecocks are the top ranked team in the country.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.