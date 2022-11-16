Holiday Arts Festival returning in-person Dec. 4 to Richmond

RICHMOND

The Holiday Arts Festival will return in-person Dec. 4 to the Richmond Art Center. After running for two years as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be back in-person to celebrate its “diamond jubilee” 60th year in Richmond.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button