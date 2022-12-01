Holiday arts events planned at COA’s River House
River House will host special holiday programs this month.
Contributed Photo
The following holiday arts events will be held in December at COA’s River House, 179 Marine St., St. Augustine. For further information, call 904-209-3655 or contact [email protected] There is no charge for these programs. Donations are gratefully accepted.
- Gift of Stories:The Tale Tellers of St. Augustine will share stories and songs of the holiday season at 10 am Dec. 20.
- Winter Wonderland Dance Show:Enjoy a dance performance presented by the River House belly dance and tap dance Dancers at 10:30 am Dec. 21.
- Music and Dancing at River House with Reminisce:Reminisce will provide music for dancing at River House from 10 to 11:30 am Dec. 22.
- Acrylic Art Show:Paintings by students in the River House Acrylic painting classes will be on display from 10 am to noon Dec. 22.