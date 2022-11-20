Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Nov 26-27 at Tucson’s Reid Park

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping. This free event will draw in more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, jewelers, and more. This Thanksgiving weekend fair has become a tradition for many holiday shoppers for more than 40 years.

Stroll through the park and visit artists with their colorful fused glass and mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, and teacup bird feeders. Discover an artist’s original work in painting, photography, clay, wood, and fiber. If you are looking for something cozy, this is the place for quilts, knit scarves, and fragrant handmade soaps and lotions. Complement your holiday shopping list with western wall art or chimes, stuffed toys, pet accessories, accessories, gourmet treats, and so much more. While enjoying the fair, be sure to stop for food and refreshments available for purchase from local vendors.

All vendor spots have been filled.

When: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, 9 am-4 pm

Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place (22nd Street and Country Club Road) Visitors are encouraged to use the Concert Place entrance from Country Club Road for Ample free parking.

Contact: Call 520-791-4877 for more information.

