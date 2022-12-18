Holiday Art Market at the Roudenbush Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Sonya Tedeneke, 2 1/2, visiting from New York City, works with beads at the kids’ craft table. (Julia Malakie/Lowell Sun) Milton Cohen, of Concord, spots one of his grandson Jakob Cohen’s Photographs that Johnna Robbins, of Westford, had purchased. Robbins makes felted items as “Felted by Johnna.” The photograph is of Gloucester. (Julia Malakie/Lowell Sun) Sudhish Meghwal, 10, of Westford, runs a table where kids could make ornaments. His mother, Sudakshina Bhattacharya of SuWani Arts, organized the event. (Julia Malakie/Lowell Sun) Chaitrali Yadav, of Weston, talks about her work, which includes jewelry and Indian folk art paintings on canvas. (Julia Malakie/Lowell Sun) These are some of the pet portrait ornaments made by Sudakshina Bhattacharya of SuWani Arts. (Julia Malakie/Lowell Sun) SuWani Arts Sponsored a Holiday Art Market at the Roudenbush Community Center in Westford on Nov. 5. The event featured wares from local artists, as well as crafts for children. Julia Malakie is a photojournalist who graduated from MIT, has an MBA from the University of Chicago, and began a second career in photography at Syracuse University and AP Boston. She loves politics and trees, and will try to fix your mulch volcanoes. Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram