Holiday Art Market at the Roudenbush

SuWani Arts Sponsored a Holiday Art Market at the Roudenbush Community Center in Westford on Nov. 5. The event featured wares from local artists, as well as crafts for children.

Julia Malakie is a photojournalist who graduated from MIT, has an MBA from the University of Chicago, and began a second career in photography at Syracuse University and AP Boston. She loves politics and trees, and will try to fix your mulch volcanoes.

