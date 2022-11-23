Holiday Art & Gift Sale – December 3rd

Each December, local artisans band together to hold a Holiday Art & Gift Sale in Southborough*. Attendance is open to the public and free.

This year, the sale is scheduled for the busy first Saturday in December — December 3rd from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. It will be held only* at L’Abri Fellowship Center, 49 Lynbrook Road.

15 local artists and artisans will be selling jewelry, fine art, natural body care, textiles ceramics, home decor, mini photo sessions, and more.

In keeping with tradition, participating artists “donate beautiful items for a raffle” to benefit a worthy cause. This year, the raffle will support the Southborough Food Pantry. Individual tickets are $2 or purchase 6 for $10. (The drawing will be at the end of the sale, with winners contacted to arrange Prize pick-up.)

I’ve included a list of vendors scheduled to be at the sale. But first. . .

To give you an idea of ​​the wide range of art/goods you can expect, below is a sampling of items created by some of the vendors**. (Specific items may not be available at the December 3rd event.)

*The annual holiday sale originated at the Stables on Chestnut Hill Road 13 years ago. Six years ago, L’Abri Fellowship began collaborating to host a joint event that bridged the two locations. This upcoming sale will just be at L’Abri.

**The vendors’ images are from their websites, social media posts or past photo contributions. Click on images to see the name of each artist/artisan.