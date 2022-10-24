Hole in one or not, there is a new rule for golf

There is the viral video of the moment on social networks and it raises a real question concerning the rules: Should we award a hole-in-one to this player who found his ball stuck between the edge of the hole and the collar?

Prior to the 2019 rule change, a ball was considered in the hole when it was at the bottom and at rest.

But according to the new rules and in particular a chapter which deals with the possibility of a ball lying against the flagstick (Rule 13.2.c) we can read this: Ball resting against flagstick left in hole When a player’s ball lies against the flagstick left in the hole: If any part of the ball is in the hole below the surface of the putting green, the ball is considered holed even if the entire ball is not below the surface.

But here the ball does not rest directly against the flag. It got inserted between the edge of the hole and the flange. Leaving an unbearable doubt … which will soon be lifted we hope! The rules of golf are a set of standard rules and procedures by which the sport of golf should be played.

They are jointly written and operated by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, the governing body of golf throughout the world, other than the United States and Mexico, which are the responsibility of the United States Golf Association.

A panel of experts made up of members of the R&A and USGA oversees and refines the rules every four years. The latest revision is effective from 1 January 2016. Changes to the rules of golf generally fall into two main categories: those that improve understanding and those that in some cases reduce penalties to ensure balance.

The rule book, titled “Rules of Golf”, is published on a regular basis and also includes rules governing Amateur status. In Italy it is up to Federgolf to supervise competitions by enforcing the rules issued by the R & A, checking that these rules are observed by the Clubs, Associations and their members and manages the resulting sports justice, protecting their interests abroad.

The rules of golf are relatively complicated compared to other sports because they are applied outdoors, close to nature and animals. Respect for the rules is a basic element in the game of golf, which, almost always based on the self-control and free conscience of the players, often sees distorted results, consciously at times, but often unconsciously or out of lightness, due to non-compliance by many players of the game rules.

In addition to the rules, golf adheres to a code of conduct, known as etiquette, which generally means playing the game with due respect for the golf course and other players. Etiquette is an essential component of this sport.