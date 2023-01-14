Holdrege girls basketball Assistant Martin beats breast cancer

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) – Brea Martin is a Holdrege High alum, Dusters Assistant girls basketball Coach and, more recently, a breast cancer survivor.

“I never wanted to have to quit and so that was just kind of my motivation,” Martin said. “I had support systems everywhere.”

“November of ’21 is when my wife — we started to kind of think that this was a possibility,” added Ross Martin, Brea’s husband. “Started to be concerned about what the future was going to hold.”

Breast cancer runs in Brea Martin’s family — her aunt died from the disease when she was in high school at Holdrege. That experience led Martin and her mom to get gene tested. Life changed shortly after.

“December 14, we were at Sandy Creek and I got the call that it was cancer,” Martin said.

“Reality hit hard when we found out,” Ross Martin added.

So, the road to recovery began and Martin leaned on her team in ways she never had before.

“We’re very close,” Holdrege girls basketball Coach Derek Runcie said. “We’re like a family and I’ve never had a sister. And so, Brea is really like my sister. Hearing the news was difficult for all of us. It was kind of a shock.”

“It was just kind of heartbreaking to see her go through that,” added Avery Hurlbert, a junior for the Dusters. “It was sad. We all knew we were going to play for her.”

And that they did, but it wasn’t just the Dusters repping the ‘Brea Strong’ movement. Other schools rallied in support as well.

“The basketball community that we have here, the high schools, how much they care about each other and how much we support each other — all of us at this level understand that life is so much bigger than sport and we Coach this sport to teach about life,” Runcie said.

“It’s been very humbling to know how many people that my story really did get to,” Martin added.

Martin received statewide support, but none moreso than right in her home gym.

“She’s like a second mother to me and to this team, we can always count on her,” said Keeley Vaugh, a sophomore for the Dusters.

“She’s like our glue of the team,” Hurlbert added. “She’s always there if you need her.”

The fight lasted over a year — a cycle repeating until the summer. The cancer is now gone and Martin is on immunotherapy. It all culminated in her ringing the bell Jan. 3 to ring in 2023.

“I was definitely counting down how many treatments I had left knowing that the cancer was gone,” Martin said.

“She fought and she got through it and then she defeated cancer,” Runcie added. “Just speaks so much about who she is as a person.”

Now, Martin is moving forward.

“I said when this happened that I hope God used me to help somebody else and I just didn’t realize how many people that it really could reach,” Martin said.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.