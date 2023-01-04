Hokies ready to put on a show in Moss Arts Center
Well. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 12 Cornell Big Red
When: Friday, January 6, 2023
Time: 7 pm EST; Doors open at 6 pm
Where: Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch: ACC Network Extra
Live Updates: Hokies Wrestling Twitter
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘪
Top-15 Matchup
#8 Virginia Tech 🦃 🆚 #12 Cornell 🐻
🗓️ Jan. 6, 2023
📍 @ArtscenteratVT
⌚️ 7PM EST
📺 ACC Network Extra
📊 @HokiesWrestling
Opening act of 2023. Ready to put on a show
— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 3, 2023
Hokies in the Rankings
- In the first rankings of 2023, Tech enters Friday evening’s dual ranked top-eight across three ranking polls – No. 8 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, No. 5 is Flowrestling, and No. 10 Intermat.
- For the fourth week in a row, Tech fields ten ranked wrestlers including four in the top-ten and none ranked higher than 23.
Sold out like the Grand Ole Opry 🎟️🎭
THANK YOU #HokieNation, truly the best fans in the country. We can't wait to see you Friday night. The Theater is gonna be INCREDIBLE
— Virginia Tech Wrestling (@HokiesWrestling) January 3, 2023
Storylines
- This will be the sixth time the Hokies will wrestle in the Moss Arts Center – Tech holds a 5-1 record in one of college wrestling’s most unique venues.
- Friday night’s dual will be the seventh meeting between the two programs – Tech trails the series 1-5.
- Tech and Cornell are two of only four programs – others being Penn State and Iowa – to feature three or more All-Americans for the past nine straight seasons.
- There will be a total of two national champions, seven All-Americans, 16 NCAA qualifiers, and three world medalists combined on Friday night.
- There will be a combined 19 ranked wrestlers on the roster for Friday evening’s dual.
Tale of the Tape
- Tech features ten ranked wrestlers on the roster to Cornell’s nine individually ranked competitors.
- Cornell features ranked wrestlers on roster – #21 Brett Ungar (125), #3 Vito Arujau (133), #22 Vince Cornella (141), #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (149), #7 Julian Ramirez (165), #5 Chris Foca (174), #6 Jonathan Loew (184), #17 Jacob Cardenas (197), and #18 Lewis Fernandes (285).
- There will be a potential of eight ranked matches throughout the evening including two top-15 matchups.
- Well. 8 Sam Latona will face No. 3 Vito Arujau for the third time in his career. Latona is 0-2 against the Cornell All-American at 125-pounds and most recently at 133-pounds at the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
- Well. 11 Caleb Henson continues his Gauntlet of a schedule with his third top-five and fourth top-ten opponent on Friday night when he takes on three-time national Champion and top ranked Yianni Diakomihalis.
- Also continuing battling against the nation’s best is No. 22 Connor Brady at 165-pounds. The redshirt sophomore will face No. 7 Julian Ramirez, Brady’s third top-ten opponent in as many duals.
- Redshirt senior No. 7 Hunter Bolen will potentially face No. 6 Jonathan Loew on Friday night. Bolen is 1-1 against Loew.
#8 Virginia Tech Hokies vs #12 Cornell Big Red
Projected Lineup
125 – No. 18 Eddie Ventresca or Cooper Flynn vs No. 21 Brett Ungar or Dom LaJoie (Cornell)
133 – No. 8 Sam Latona vs No. 3 Vito Arujau (Cornell)
141 – No. 14 Tom Crook or Collin Gerardi vs No. 22 Vince Cornell (Cornell)
149 – No. 11 Caleb Henson vs No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)
157 – Clayton Ulrey vs Colton Yapoujian or Cole Handlovic (Cornell)
165 – No. 22 Connor Brady vs No. 7 Julian Ramirez (Cornell)
174 – Jordan Florence or Kolton Clark vs No. 5 Chris Foca (Cornell)
184 – No. 7 Hunter Bolen vs No. 6 Jonathan Loew or Evan Canoyer (Cornell)
197 – No. 21 Andy Smith or Dakota Howard vs No. 17 Jacob Cardenas (Cornell)
285 – No. 23 Hunter Catka vs #18 Lewis Fernandez or Brendan Furman (Cornell)