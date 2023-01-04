Hokies ready to put on a show in Moss Arts Center

– The No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies open their 2023 dual schedule at home against star-studded No. 12 Cornell in one of college wrestling’s most unique venues. The Hokies return to a sold-out Moss Arts Center against another top-15 opponent on Friday at 7 pm EST with live streaming on ACC Network Extra and live updates via Hokies Wrestling Twitter.

Well. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies vs No. 12 Cornell Big Red

When: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm EST; Doors open at 6 pm

Where: Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch: ACC Network Extra

Live Updates: Hokies Wrestling Twitter



Hokies in the Rankings

In the first rankings of 2023, Tech enters Friday evening’s dual ranked top-eight across three ranking polls – No. 8 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, No. 5 is Flowrestling, and No. 10 Intermat.

For the fourth week in a row, Tech fields ten ranked wrestlers including four in the top-ten and none ranked higher than 23.

Storylines

This will be the sixth time the Hokies will wrestle in the Moss Arts Center – Tech holds a 5-1 record in one of college wrestling’s most unique venues.

Friday night’s dual will be the seventh meeting between the two programs – Tech trails the series 1-5.

Tech and Cornell are two of only four programs – others being Penn State and Iowa – to feature three or more All-Americans for the past nine straight seasons.

There will be a total of two national champions, seven All-Americans, 16 NCAA qualifiers, and three world medalists combined on Friday night.

There will be a combined 19 ranked wrestlers on the roster for Friday evening’s dual.

Tale of the Tape

Tech features ten ranked wrestlers on the roster to Cornell’s nine individually ranked competitors.

Cornell features ranked wrestlers on roster – #21 Brett Ungar (125), #3 Vito Arujau (133), #22 Vince Cornella (141), #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (149), #7 Julian Ramirez (165), #5 Chris Foca (174), #6 Jonathan Loew (184), #17 Jacob Cardenas (197), and #18 Lewis Fernandes (285).

There will be a potential of eight ranked matches throughout the evening including two top-15 matchups.

Well. 8 Sam Latona will face No. 3 Vito Arujau for the third time in his career. Latona is 0-2 against the Cornell All-American at 125-pounds and most recently at 133-pounds at the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

will face No. 3 Vito Arujau for the third time in his career. Latona is 0-2 against the Cornell All-American at 125-pounds and most recently at 133-pounds at the 2021 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Well. 11 Caleb Henson continues his Gauntlet of a schedule with his third top-five and fourth top-ten opponent on Friday night when he takes on three-time national Champion and top ranked Yianni Diakomihalis.

continues his Gauntlet of a schedule with his third top-five and fourth top-ten opponent on Friday night when he takes on three-time national Champion and top ranked Yianni Diakomihalis. Also continuing battling against the nation’s best is No. 22 Connor Brady at 165-pounds. The redshirt sophomore will face No. 7 Julian Ramirez, Brady’s third top-ten opponent in as many duals.

at 165-pounds. The redshirt sophomore will face No. 7 Julian Ramirez, Brady’s third top-ten opponent in as many duals. Redshirt senior No. 7 Hunter Bolen will potentially face No. 6 Jonathan Loew on Friday night. Bolen is 1-1 against Loew.

#8 Virginia Tech Hokies vs #12 Cornell Big Red

Projected Lineup