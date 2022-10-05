Hokies 2023 class is coming together

Virginia Tech Basketball Coach Mike Young is proving himself as a recruiter. His latest recruiting haul is a pair of 2023 3-Star guards. Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young have decided to call Cassell Coliseum home for their collegiate basketball careers.

Virginia Tech basketball 2023 recruit: Brandon Rechsteiner

Brandon Rechsteiner is listed at 6’1, 185 pounds, and hails from Woodstock, Georgia. He’s a walking bucket and a prototypical point guard for Mike Young’s system. His recruiting was heating up before his commitment, with schools from all five Power-5 conferences offering him a scholarship.

The 3-Star prospect out of Etowah High School is ranked as the No. 13 overall player in the state of Georgia, and the No. 22 point guard in the nation, per 247 Sports.

Teams have been lining up to offer Rechsteiner since the beginning of June. A glance at the timeline on his 247Sports recruiting profile shows that he received 21 offers between June 6th and July 2nd. Of note, he’s received offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, and Xavier.

Just based on his highlights, Rechsteiner clearly feels confident with the ball in his hands. He takes step-back 3’s, pulls up the second he gets down the court, and constantly tries to create space for himself to get a shot off.

He’s not a catch-and-shoot guy. He’s a bucket-getter.

An interesting note about Brandon is that his dad and Uncle were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. We can probably assume that’s where he got his confident swagger.

Virginia Tech Basketball 2022 Recruit: Jaydon Young

Let’s move on to Jaydon Young. Young is from Greensboro, North Carolina (only about 2 and a half hours from Blacksburg). He’s a shooting guard listed at 6’4 and 190 pounds. 247 Sports has Young ranked as the No. 7 player in the state of North Carolina, and the No. 30 shooting guards in the country.

The Hokies have had their eye on Young for a long time. He was initially offered by Mike Young and friends back in December 2020. His offer list includes Texas A&M, App State, Charlotte, Old Dominion, Elon, and a few other mid-majors.

That list of schools isn’t quite as impressive as his offer list, but all that we should really care about is that the Hokies wanted him and they got him. The Hokies didn’t win the ACC Championship because of recruiting rankings.

As Joe Sirera of Greensboro News & Record wrote, Young averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Greensboro Day as a junior and managed to lead his team to a 32-4 record and the NCISAA Class 4-A Championship game. Sirera describes Jaydon Young as a physical player with 3-point range.

In the same article, Jaydon Young is quoted as saying that the Hokies plan to use him as an on-ball and off-ball combo guard who will be tasked with guarding opposing teams’ best players.

Mike Young knows how to recruit 3-point shooters and Jaydon’s shot looks pure. It’s safe to assume he’s going to be raining in 3’s once it’s his time to defend the Cassell.

Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young make up the entire 2023 recruiting class at the moment, so there will likely be more recruiting news to come. The Hokies are a little over 3 months away from the start of the 2022-2023 season.