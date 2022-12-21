Hogwarts Legacy’s Flying Mounts and Dark Arts Battle Arena Set a Dangerous Precedent

Hogwarts Legacy has huge shoes to fill, as the desire for an all-new game in the Harry Potter license has been in high demand for what feels like decades. Avalanche Software is most recently known for Disney Infinity and a handful of film tie-in titles, and so a project as ambitious and anticipated as Hogwarts Legacy is a valiant undertaking, and scrutiny will be around every corner. Millions want this game to be a success, and although some wishes are surely too complex to grant, all signs indicate that the 2023 game is hitting all the right notes to be something special.

The trailers that show gameplay have been impressive, so should it falter, it may take something else to rain on Hogwarts Legacy‘s parade. Watchful viewers of the recent gameplay showcase may have heard that some of the things included are limited to the deluxe edition of the game, or can be purchased alongside the standard version for an extra fee. It’s a concerning, but not unique tactic, but with a game as magical and mythical as Hogwarts Legacyit’s perhaps more frustrating than ever.

Hogwarts Legacy is in a Limitlessly Magical World

In a setting that sees people Duel with wands, conjure charms with ease, and find new, interesting locations that have Magical and historical meaning, it’s important to make the game’s Mechanics and features feel accessible. Nobody wants a game that emphasizes the use of spells and other unrestricted activities only to be met with Invisible walls. Hogwarts Legacy will make the Dark Arts Battle Arena and Mounts like Hippogriffs available only on the deluxe version of the game, and people who opt for the standard copy will have to purchase it as an optional extra.

This is frustrating, in large part because it’s a feature that will be developed, polished, and available day one, but only on the condition that it is additionally purchased. It’s not like it’s a future update that will release after the game launches; it’s simply limited to a specific, more expensive version of the title. The Dark Arts Battle Arena looks like a lot of fun and a great way for gamers to hone their skills in combat. Using the Killing Curse in a video game is something that players perhaps wouldn’t want to admit they’ve had a hankering to do, and knowing that this won’t be possible with the base game is a shame.

Deluxe Editions are a Dangerous Line to Walk

For gamers, it’s always a tricky decision to figure out if a project is worth preordering, and which version is best for them. Assassin’s Creed is known for having more than a few different Bundles and Editions available for each new Mainline game, for example. Hogwarts Legacy isn’t as diverse in its offerings, but its willingness to offer a deluxe edition with exclusive features puts it in the firing line of disgruntled consumers who now have to wager if it’s worth it to pay the extra for a game by a largely unproven studio that is not guaranteed to be a hit.

The deluxe edition of Bogwarts Legacy is not just a risk for players who are deciding how much faith they have in the project, but it is also a big gamble for Developer Avalanche Software. The game could be the studio’s magnum opus, and catapult it into the AAA space, skyrocketing its reputation in the process. To put anticipated features like different mounts and dark magic exclusively on the more expensive release naturally means the base game isn’t as dense with activities and options, and as such it may be a small, but significant drawback for the overall product. Hogwarts Legacy looks like it does so much right, but it should look to satisfy gamers who pick up any version of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy Releases on February 10, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, on April 4, 2023 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023 for Switch.

