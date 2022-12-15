Hogwarts Legacy Showcases the Room of Requirement and Dark Arts Battle Arena

The Developers of Hogwarts Legacy Unveiled new gameplay footage, which included a preliminary look at the titular wizarding school’s Dark Arts Battle Arena and the Room of Requirement.





The Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase gave eager fans a glimpse into the unique Mechanics of the title, exhibiting features such as upgradable Flying brooms, Magical mounts and a Massive open world with changing seasonal environments. The Developers specifically highlighted the Dark Arts Battle Arena, a special arena accessible only to players who purchased the Collectors Edition or Deluxe Edition. The Dark Arts Battle Arena reportedly allowed players to test several high-level spells without spending upgrade points. These high-level spells included the Unforgivable Curses, which are comprised of the Cruciatus Curse, Imperius Curse and the notorious Killing Curse.

Hogwarts Legacy Additionally showcased the Room of Requirement, which will act as a personal area. Developers claimed that players can customize the Room of Requirement to their liking and may even change the theme and architecture depending on their preferences. The video further showcased the player character conjuring additional items, which allowed them to add pieces of furniture and other decorations.





Welcome to Hogwarts

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s and follows the story of a young student, who transfers into the titular Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in their fifth year. The game will reportedly feature a unique and highly customizable player character, who can develop their skills through spellcasting, crafting potions and improving their chosen talents. Players can additionally link their profile with their personal Harry Potter Fan Club account, which allows them to transfer their house choice and custom wand to their character in Hogwarts Legacy.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Delays

Hogwarts Legacy previously announced major delays for its release on last-generation consoles, with the title’s official Twitter account stating that its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was postponed by another two months. Hogwarts Legacy claimed its development team will take this opportunity to “deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms,” ​​while further Clarifying that it was still on schedule for its upcoming release on current-generation consoles.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4. Hogwarts Legacy also Releases on July 25 for Nintendo Switch.

