Hogwarts Legacy showcase features open world broom flight and Dark Arts combat

Avalanche Software has released a Hogwarts Legacy showcase featuring plenty of new gameplay and details.

The near 35-minute presentation, which is viewable below, features insight from game director Alan Tew, systems designer Mekenzy Toner, community manager Chandler Wood and guest community host Ben Snow.

In addition to offering a close look at open world broom flight, it shows off the Dark Arts Battle Arena included in the game’s Collector’s and Deluxe editions, where players can preview Unforgiveable Curses without having to earn them.

Hogwarts Legacy – Gameplay Showcase II

In the Harry Potter franchise, the Unforgivable Curses are introduced in the third book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. In the Harry Potter universe, using these curses, except from in very rare cases, carries with it a jail sentence. It’s also said in the books that someone who uses the Killing Curse (Avada Kedavra) has a piece of their soul ripped from them.

The showcase also offered an introduction to the Room of Requirement, which is described as “your home within Hogwarts, a personalisable space that actually has some Utility as well, where you get to brew things and grow things and also care for some beasts”.

Due to be published under Warner’s Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy was originally scheduled to be released in 2021, before being delayed to 2022 and more recently to early 2023.

The PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of the game will be released on February 10, 2023. Hogwarts Legacy will then be released on April 4 for PS4 and Xbox One and on July 25 for Nintendo Switch.