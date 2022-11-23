Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor

Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed its Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor to be a character named Dinah Hecat. The highly-anticipated action-RPG will give Harry Potter fans the opportunity to live out their Hogwarts fantasies, attending a variety of classes as their own custom witch or wizard. The major Hogwarts classes from the Harry Potter books and movies will be represented in Hogwarts Legacyincluding Defense Against the Dark Arts.





Defense Against the Dark Arts is one of the most interesting classes in the Harry Potter franchise. The Defense Against the Dark Arts position was thought to be cursed, as it was rare for any Professors to hold on to the job for more than a year during the time Harry Potter was attending classes at the school. There was a revolving door of Defense Against the Dark Arts Professors in the Harry Potter books, from Professor Quirrell to the infamous Dolores Umbridge, and so there’s been some interest in whom the Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor will be in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fans no longer have to wonder about the identity of the Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor in Hogwarts Legacy, as it’s been revealed to be an elderly woman named Dinah Hecat. According to her bio, Hecat spent her life working for the Ministry of Magic, taking the job at the Hogwarts school as part of her retirement. She is said to have a “hands-on” method of teaching, but otherwise it’s unclear what her personality will be like.





Hogwarts Legacy: Who is the Defense Against the Dark Arts Professor?

The Defense Against the Dark Arts Professors at Hogwarts often find themselves ousted at the end of the school year. They typically play a major role in the story for any given Harry Potter book as well, although it’s unclear if Hecat will be quite as important as the Professors that Harry Potter fans know from the books and movies.

To learn more about Professor Hecat and the role she may play in the overarching narrative for Hogwarts Legacy, fans will have to wait to play the game for themselves. Luckily, the Hogwarts Legacy release date has been locked down after years of waiting, fans will be exploring Hogwarts themselves soon enough.Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X with a Switch version also in development.MORE: Everything Revealed About Hogwarts Legacy’s Combat So Far