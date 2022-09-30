Hogs to host Colorado duo this weekend

Starting Tomorrow and running through Sunday, Arkansas basketball will host two prospects out of Colorado–five-star center Baye Fall and four-star forward/center Assane Diop–for an official visit to Fayetteville. The pair rescheduled the visit from September 16-18, apparently to attend the Alabama game.

As if Hog fans needed another reason to get excited for the football game with Alabama this weekend, it also now serves as a significant recruiting tool for Arkansas basketball. Proving how electric and fun a Hog football game can be for students could help sway this pair to commit to the Razorbacks.

It’s a big weekend for Arkansas basketball, too! Head Coach Eric Musselman will host a duo out of Denver on an official visit this weekend.

Fall, who stands at 6’10” and 200 pounds, is currently the 11th overall player in the Nation for his class, according to Rivals. He is also the second overall center in the class.

Fall currently has offers from 23 schools other than Arkansas, including blue bloods like Arizona and Kansas and SEC schools like Auburn and Georgia. Still, even with such stiff competition, 100% of Rivals’ futurecast votes have him playing college ball with Arkansas.

Diop, who is no slouch himself at 6’10” and 215 pounds, also should not be considered a consolation prize for Arkansas basketball. Per Rivals, he is the 110th ranked Recruit in the class and 21st overall for his position.

Diop has nine offers from schools other than Arkansas, including notable programs like Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, and Memphis. Still, Rivals futurecast has him as a 100 percent lock to the Razorbacks.

Their offer lists are so similar because Fall and Diop are cousins. Therefore, many schools recruiting them could view them as a package deal. Still, it is worth noting that they do not have the exact same list of final schools, per Kevin McPherson.

This weekend will be the duo’s second trip to Fayetteville. They visited campus in February unofficially for the game against Kentucky in Bud Walton Arena.