Hogs and ‘Dogs Up Next for Arkansas Volleyball

The Razorbacks hit the road for their first SEC series of the season with a pair of matches against Mississippi State in Starkville this weekend.

The No. 23 Hogs face off with the Bulldogs on Saturday at 11 am and Sunday at 1:30 pm They are the first back-to-back SEC matches for each team this season, and both are 1-1 in conference play.

Mississippi State is currently 8-4 overall to Arkansas’ 10-2. The Razorbacks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC, with Mississippi State just behind in fifth. In last year’s series, the Bulldogs defeated the Hogs twice, both 3-1 contests.

Saturday’s match will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus, and Sunday’s finale will be Arkansas’ first nationally televised match of the season, broadcast on ESPNU.

Last Time Out

Arkansas opened SEC play last week and split its first two matches with a 3-2 loss at LSU and a 3-1 win over Ole Miss at Barnhill Arena. Senior outside hitter Jill Gillen boosted the offense over the two games with 40 combined kills and a .330 hitting percentage, and also contributed seven blocks. Graduate middle Blocker Tatum Shipes led the team’s defense with 15 blocks, and her eight in the match against Ole Miss is a new season high.

Scouting the Series: Mississippi State

Mississippi State coming off a five-set loss to undefeated Auburn on Wednesday

The two teams haven’t met in Starkville since 2020, also Arkansas’ last wins

MSU is 1-1 in the SEC with a win against Georgia (3-1) on Sept. 21

Stat Leaders – Mississippi State

Kills/sets: Gabby Waden, 3.63

Assists/sets: Gabby Coulter, 9.83

Digs/sets: Lilly Gunter, 3.93

Blocks/set: Deja Robinson, 1.10

Stat Leaders – Arkansas

Kills/sets: Jill Gillen, 3.88

Assists/sets: Hannah Hogue, 6.72

Digs/sets: Courtney Jackson, 3.95

Blocks/set: Tatum Shipes, 1.26

