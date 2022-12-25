Hofstra Trio Named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Americans

Hempstead, NY – The United Soccer Coaches announced its Scholar All-America Teams in men’s and Women’s soccer today and a trio of Hofstra student-athletes were selected to the teams. Pierce Infuso and Wessel Speel of the men’s team earned spots on the second and third team, respectively, while Anja Suttner of the Women’s team was a third team selection..

To be considered for Scholar All-America honors, a player must be a junior or above in Athletic standing at their current institution, be in their second year at the current institution if a transfer student, have at least a 3.40 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) throughout their career, play a minimum of 75 percent of games during the season of nomination, and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (ie, All-American, All-Region, minimum all-conference).

Infuso, a junior defender, makes his first appearance on the Scholar All-America Team after compiling a 3.73 grade point average as a finance major and anchoring a Hofstra defense that allowed just over one goal per game. He was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team, the All-Atlantic Region Second Team, and was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection.

Speel, a junior goalkeeper, is also a first-time Scholar All-America honoree. He owns a 3.85 grade point average in finance. A Third Team All-CAA and All-Atlantic Region selection, as well as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District pick, Speel had 45 saves and a 1.10 goals against average in 21 games this season.

Suttner, a senior defender, makes her second consecutive appearance on the Scholar All-America Third Team. Sutter, who has a 3.94 grade point average as an exercise science major, was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-American® last week. She also earned First Team All-CAA and CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player Accolades in 2022. Suttner, a two-time CSC Academic All-District® selection, recorded 13 points this past season on six goals and one assist. She also earned United Soccer Coaches All-East Region honors.

Both Hofstra programs enjoyed a great deal of success in 2022 with each winning CAA Championships for the second consecutive season and advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The men posted a 14-4-3 record, while the women were 10-8-4.