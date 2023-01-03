Hofstra Rallies Past UNCW, 2-1

Next Game: Queens 10/11/2022 | 7 p.m October 11 (Tue) / 7 pm Queens

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Hofstra used two late goals to claim a narrow 2-1 decision over UNCW in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer action on Saturday night at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The Pride improved to 8-2-1 overall and are 4-1-1 in the CAA. The Seahawks dropped to 4-2-4 with a 3-1-2 record in league play.

The two teams battled through 74 scoreless minutes until UNCW’s Omar Aboutaleb headed in a cross from Ryan Graham to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead. The score was Aboutaleb’s team-high third goal of the year.

Hofstra, who had 16 shots, evened the game five minutes later on a penalty kick goal by Eliot Goldthorp that slipped through a diving Gabriel Perrotta . The Pride’s Francesco Perinelli netted the game-winner in the 87th minute as Hofstra collected its third-straight win.

The Seahawks remain at home to face Queens on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m