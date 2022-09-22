Hofstra Basketball Season And Individual Game Tickets On Sale Now

Hempstead, NY – The start of the Hofstra men’s and women’s basketball seasons are right around the corner and now is your chance to be part of the action as season and individual game tickets are on sale now! Experience the excitement of Hofstra Basketball this season!

The men’s home slate has 12 games with three non-conference games and nine Colonial Athletic Association contests.

The Women’s home schedule will feature 14 home games, including nine conference contests.

Season Ticket Holder Benefits:

– The best available seats and ticket prices compared to single-game tickets·

– Exclusive season ticket holder gift

– Flexible payment plans

– Priority access to postseason tournament tickets (CAA, NCAA, NIT, WNIT)

– Access to exclusive events

SEASON TICKET PRICES:

Premium – $190

[Sections 100-104, 108-113)

Reserved – $170

[Sections 114-116, 200s level] Reserved Youth/Senior (62 & over) – $90

[Sections 114-116, 200s level] GOLD Premium (Graduates of Hofstra 2012-2023) – $90

[Sections 100-104, 108-113)

Family Plan – $329

[2 adult season tickets and 2 youth senior tickets in Sections 114-116] “You Pick 6” Mini Plan – $80

Premium Seats for 6 games

Courtsides

SOLD OUT!!!!

To be placed on a waitlist for next year, please fill out our Hofstra Basketball Courtside Waitlist Form.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES:

Premium – $22

Reserved Adult – $16

Reserved Youth / Senior – $9

Thinking about purchasing season tickets? Want to know more about tickets, mini plans, group outing packages, suites, birthday parties and all things Hofstra Basketball? Please contact Carla Pennolino at the Hofstra Athletics Ticket Office at (516) HOF-TIXX.

To purchase tickets, you can call the Hofstra Athletic Ticket office at (516) HOF-TIXX or visit HofstraTickets.com.