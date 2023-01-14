Hoffman’s four-goal performance not enough, Warriors lose in Warman – DiscoverMooseJaw.com

It was the Grady Hoffman show on Friday night in Warman, as the Yorkton product had a four-goal game but it wasn’t enough as the Moose Jaw WINMAR AAA Warriors lost 7-4 to the Wildcats.

To make things even sweeter for Hoffman it was his first four-goal game and his first hat trick of his U18 AAA career.

“It was pretty special, I had a great line tonight and we created good situations,” says Hoffman. “I was fortunate to be in the right spots at the right times.”

Friday’s loss doesn’t make things any easier for the Warriors when it comes to a playoff spot. With only 14 games left the Warriors are currently in 9th place with an 11-15-0-4 record for 26 points. They are one point behind Yorkton for seventh place and six points behind Warman for sixth place.

Besides Hoffman’s four goals, Dylan Duzan had a big night on the score sheet recording three assists in the loss.

Ryan Hicks would suffer the loss giving up four goals on 24 shots in just over 34 minutes of play before getting pulled late in the second period. Ryan Bain would come into the game in relief.

Friday’s game would be filled with momentum swings, a combined 11 goals, and several grade-A scoring opportunities.

It started from the first faceoff. Moose Jaw would come out of the gate firing on all cylinders controlling the play for the first five minutes of the game. Warman was able to fight back and start getting their chances on Warriors starter Ryan Hicks.

The game remained scoreless until late in the first period. Hoffman would float a shot from the near boards on net and it somehow found a hole, beating Wildcats starter Corben Schnurr to make it 1-0. Duzan would pick up the Lone assist.

Like they did throughout the game, Warman would respond almost immediately after. Just over a minute later Deegan Wapass would strip the puck from a Moose Jaw defender near the Warriors net and beat an outstretched Hicks to tie the game 1-1.

That’s how the first period would end in a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes. Shots were 14-4 after 20 minutes.

The second period is when the game opens up.

Warman’s Liam Bursaw would cut to the front of the net 1:56 into the frame and beat Hicks five-hole to take the lead 2-1.

Although the Warriors had several chances to get the equalizer they could not beat Schnurr and that would end up costing them. With 7:35 left in the second period Jack Janzen would give the Wildcats the two-goal advantage after he was able to jam the puck past Hicks on the far post to make it 3-1.

Following Janzen’s goal, the back and forth affair began. Moose Jaw would respond quickly, as it was Hoffman getting his second of the game, one timing it past Schnurr to cut the lead to 3-2. Liam Fitzpatrick and Brennan Brown picked up assists on the goal.

Off the ensuing faceoff, the Wildcats would push the play into the Warriors end and after several shots on net and numerous saves by Hicks, Zane Normand would Bang home the rebound to Restore Warman’s two-goal lead.

The 4-2 goal came only 13 seconds after Moose Jaw’s second goal.

Hoffman would put his team on his back once again and pick up the natural hat trick, after he put a rebound past Schnurr to cut the lead to 4-3. Duzan would grab the lone assist on the goal.

A few minutes after Bain would come into the game, he would face an odd-man Rush and Normand would Snipe one over the shoulder of the goalie for his second of the game and make it 5-3.

After 40 minutes it was 5-3 Warman. The Wildcats led in shots 28-19.

Just like in the second frame, all the scoring in the third period would happen in the last eight minutes.

It started with Hoffman capping off his four-goal night, as an odd-man Rush would leave him with some space on the far side and he would rifle it low glove on Schnurr and the Warriors were back in it down 5-4. Duzan and Owen Prohar would get the helpers.

Warman would ice the game with 2:42 left, as Janzen would get his second of the game to make it 6-4. Then with nine seconds left on the power play Carsyn Dyck would make it 7-4 and that would be the final.

The final shots on goal were 36-35 Warman.

These two teams will wrap up their two-game weekend series on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm, at the Warman Home Center Communiplex.