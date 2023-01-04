Hocking College’s Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival Returns for second year June 9-10

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains sits the Little Cities of Black Diamonds, a collection of historic coal mining communities in Southeast Ohio. The rich cultural and natural histories of this area are a testament to the human spirit and resilience that continues to define the Southeast Ohio hill country. In celebration of this history, Hocking College is proud to announce the second annual Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held on the College’s main campus in Nelsonville June 9 and 10, 2023.

Connected to the region’s rich country roots, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will celebrate a contemporary variety of country artists and musicians including Josh Turner, Ashley McBryde, HunterGirl, Lindsay Ell, and Tyler Braden. The two-day music and arts festival will feature three stages, various food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations, and accommodations for guests that include camping and lodging.

In addition to the campus, the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will highlight the College’s academic programs, including Culinary Arts, Fermentation Science, and the Music and Recording program.

“Hocking College is committed to providing students with real-world experience that further cultivates our future workforce,” said Adam Fowler, Dean of Workforce Development and Community Engagement at Hocking College. “The Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival will provide our students the opportunity to not just work a large festival, but help organize, operationalize, and execute an event that will showcase all of the assets Southeast Ohio has to offer.”