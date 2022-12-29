Hockey and Basketball Tournaments Feature Several Area Teams
(KNSI) –
Boys’ Basketball
The Crusader Christmas Classic – played at St. Cloud Cathedral High School
Melrose Area 58, Concordia Academy 51
Litchfield 69, Spectrum 61
Cathedral 78, Moose Lake 57
Moorhead Holiday Tournament
Detroit Lakes 85, Zimmerman 70
79 Pierz, 36 Greenway
Perham Grand8 Holiday Tournament
Paynesville 79, Border West 71
Girls’ Basketball
The Crusader Christmas Classic
Melrose Area 43, Concordia Academy 38
Southwest Christian 75, Litchfield 28
St. Cloud Cathedral 51, Moose Lake 16
Monticello Holiday Tournament
Princeton 42, ROCORI 40
Watertown-Mayer 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48
Boys’ Hockey
Granite City Showcase
Sartell 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
St. Cloud Crush 4, Monticello 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, River Lakes 2
River Bend Holiday Classic
Mora/Milaca 3, Red Wing 3 (Red Wing wins Shootout to play in Championship game)
Girls’ Hockey
Sartell Holiday Tournament
New Ulm 2, St. Cloud Crush 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Minot (North Dakota) 0
