Hockey and Basketball Tournaments Feature Several Area Teams

Boys’ Basketball

The Crusader Christmas Classic – played at St. Cloud Cathedral High School

Melrose Area 58, Concordia Academy 51

Litchfield 69, Spectrum 61

Cathedral 78, Moose Lake 57

Moorhead Holiday Tournament

Detroit Lakes 85, Zimmerman 70

79 Pierz, 36 Greenway

Perham Grand8 Holiday Tournament

Paynesville 79, Border West 71

Girls’ Basketball

The Crusader Christmas Classic

Melrose Area 43, Concordia Academy 38

Southwest Christian 75, Litchfield 28

St. Cloud Cathedral 51, Moose Lake 16

Monticello Holiday Tournament

Princeton 42, ROCORI 40

Watertown-Mayer 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 48

Boys’ Hockey

Granite City Showcase

Sartell 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud Crush 4, Monticello 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, River Lakes 2

River Bend Holiday Classic

Mora/Milaca 3, Red Wing 3 (Red Wing wins Shootout to play in Championship game)

Girls’ Hockey

Sartell Holiday Tournament

New Ulm 2, St. Cloud Crush 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Minot (North Dakota) 0

