Hockaday fine arts teacher’s film screens at Lone Star Film Festival

A Hockaday teacher’s documentary film, Song of the Cicada screens at the Lone Star Film Festival this week.

Bobby Weiss, a fine arts teacher at the all-girls school, is co-director on the film, which will play at 12:30 pm during the festival Nov. 12. This will be the third festival where the film premieres, following the Austin Film Festival — where it won the audience award for documentary feature — and the Bushwick Film Festival.

Song of the Cicada follows Dale Carter, a mortician grappling with his Legacy over the course of a decade in Galveston, Texas. Through the film, he interacts with friends, family and attempts to renovate a historic home in Beaumont.

Weiss worked on the film alongside his cousin, Aaron. The two met Carter on Halloween night in 2010.

The Lone Star Film Festival at Downtown Cowtown Fort Worth runs from Nov. 10-12.