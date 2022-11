Hochul announces historic arts funding to a record number of artists and organizations

Tue, Nov 29th 2022 04:00 pm

Nearly $45 million in Grants awarded as part of $340 million in state support for the arts in FY 2023 budget

√ Builds upon announcement of $32 million in Grants awarded last month

Govt. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced nearly $45 million in grant awards through the New York State Council on the Arts.

Her team said, “Through a record level of state funding for the arts, these Grants will support over 1,200 arts organizations and 426 artists as they return to prepandemic levels of capacity and creation.”

Hochul said, “For hundreds of years, artists from around the world have called New York their home because of our culture, diversity and creativity. Their Innovations fuel our economy, our tourism industry, and the health and well-being of our communities – and this year’s historic commitment will spur our continuing recovery from the Pandemic and set the course for a Stronger future.”

The Support for Organizations Grants will provide $38,452,500 to 1,214 arts groups, including museums, visual arts programs, arts education organizations, and music, dance and theater companies. The Support for Artists Grants will provide $4,260,000 to 426 artists. The Special Opportunities Grants will provide $1,737,450 to support folk art apprentices for individual artists, rehearsal and studio spaces for the Performing arts and Performing arts residencies. Additional funding was provided to support State Community Regrant partners.

In 2021, NYSCA overhauled its funding strategies to allow greater access to art funding across the state and recommitted its support to artists. As a result, NYSCA increased its funding of artists by 400% and awarded Grants to 83% of first-time applicants.

A full list of the artists and organizations who have been awarded Grants is here.

In October, Hochul announced $32 million in Grants to 1,032 organizations, including state community regrant partners, arts partnerships, and arts organizations throughout the state. NYSCA’s record grantmaking budget comprises $140 million for FY 2023, plus an additional $100 million in multiyear capital funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. NYSCA is still accepting applications for the Capital Projects Fund through Jan. 12, 2023. The FY 2023 budget also includes a $100 million expansion of the New York City Musical Theater Tax Credit, administered by Empire State Development.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus said, “We are immensely grateful to Gov. Hochul and our State Legislature for their historic investment in the arts. This unprecedented level of funding and NYSCA’s continued efforts to increase access to the arts have yielded a record number of grantees. These 1,200 statewide Grants will bring crucial support to creative workers and arts organizations of all sizes. We know that, through this critical grantmaking, New Yorkers and our visitors will directly experience the measurable benefits of this investment in the arts sector for decades to come.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “On behalf of the Council and our staff, I want to express our Gratitude to the Governor and the Legislature for this unprecedented level of arts funding. A powerful contributor to our economies and our well-being, arts organizations and artists are essential to our growth and our prosperity. I am delighted that we are able to support their creativity and innovation as part of our Pandemic recovery for the arts.”

