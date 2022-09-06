Hoboken Fall Arts + Music Festival is Happening in October

Hoboken’s Arts & Music Festival, which last happened in May of this year, is coming back for the fall season and is already under a month away. It will be happening on Sunday, October 2nd from 11AM to 6PM on Washington Street from Observer Highway to 7th Street. This free event will include over 300 artists, crafters, makers, local businesses, and food vendors. There will also be two performance stages where local musicians will perform.

There will also be children’s activities available. In the past, this has included rides, games, craft activities, face painting, and more. The performance line-up has yet to be released, but The Hoboken Girl will keep you updated when this information becomes available. Per DeathIntothis is the festival’s 27th year.

After so many beloved local summer traditions are concluding — such as Movies Under the Stars, Fitness in the Park, and the Spaghetti Dinner Block Party — it’s nice to have an autumnal tradition to look forward to.

For more information about this event, click here. You can also reach out to [email protected] to learn more.