Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival canceled due to inclement weather

The Hoboken Fall Arts & Music Festival Originally scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled due to inclement weather from the Remnants of Hurricane Ian that is forecast to arrive in New Jersey this weekend.

The city said in a Nixle alert today that they’re canceling the event due to a forecast of wind gusts of up to 30 mph on Sunday. There is also a 50 percent chance of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service.

The city has relocated two of the free musical performances to the Auditorium at Hoboken High School at 800 Clinton St. on Sunday. Freedy Johnston will perform from 3 to 4 pm, and Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band will perform from 4:30 to 5:45 pm Doors open at 2:30 pm.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management also warned that potential rainfall of more than 0.8 inches per hour could result in flooding in low-lying areas, and have deployed Barricades near flood-prone intersections.

Avoid flood-prone areas

The Office of Emergency Management has deployed Barricades near flood-prone intersections. Please do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

Temporary No Parking signs have been posted in flood-prone areas. These signs are informative, and vehicles will not be towed.

Please report flooded intersections and clogged drain inlets by calling the NHSA Hotline at (866) 689-3970.

Discounted parking available

Residents are encouraged to move their cars from flood-prone areas. Due to the Predicted storm, a special rate of $5 per 24-hour period is being offered in Garages B (28 2nd Street) and D (215 Hudson Street) to Residents with a valid Resident On-Street Parking Permit or Temporary Parking Permit, beginning at 5 pm tonight, Sept. 30 to 5 pm Saturday, Oct. 1.

In addition, Hoboken Residents with Disabilities who possess either a Handicapped license plate or Hang tag for their permitted vehicle may also park in the Midtown Garage (371 4th Street) for the same reduced rate.

Garage space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Regular rates apply at other times.

Secure loose objects

Residents should secure all loose objects outside or bring them inside, especially from balconies.

Wind gusts of up to 30 MPH are predicted on Saturday and Sunday.

Outdoor tents should be taken down depending on the wind load.

Damaging Winds could Blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages.

Please report power outages and downed wires to PSEG at https://nj.myaccount.pseg.com/myservicepublic/outagepublic

Waste collection will occur as scheduled

For the full waste collection schedule, go to https://www.hobokennj.gov/resources/waste-collection

