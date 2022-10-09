Hoboken Arts & Music Festival canceled due to nasty forecast, but music will go on

Jersey City’s 32nd annual Art and studio tour is still a go even though a rainy weekend is expected but the Hoboken Fall Arts and Music Festival has been canceled.

The Hoboken Arts and Music Festival was canceled due to expected Wind gusts of 30 mph but will still continue the free musical performances by Freedy Johnston and Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band at the Hoboken High School Auditorium. The doors open at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Oct 2.

JCAST, the four-day festival which started on Sept 29, allows thousands of local artists to display their work in 140 locations throughout the city. But according to the National Weather Service, there is at least a 50% chance it will rain throughout the Windy weekend.

Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the weather will affect some of the outside activities at JCAST.

“However, JCAST will be held as planned with galleries and numerous other opportunities to discover local artists and arts organizations,” Wallace-Scalcione said. “It also presents a great opportunity for people to take advantage of our free curated Tours that Engage attendees for approximately 3 hours.”

Wallace-Scalcione gave no specifics of what events for the festival will be affected.

This year, JCAST is expected to feature a live outdoor community painting project for the first time along St. Paul’s Avenue just off Route 139. The community mural will allow Residents to participate alongside more than a dozen professional artists.

“This year, we’re excited to bring back the fully immersive in-person Art and Studio Tour experience, which has become the region’s premier arts and cultural event,” Mayor Steve Fulop said in a press release earlier this month. “From JCAST to our Arts and Culture Trust Fund Grants to attracting key investments that boost our local community and economy, we have seen significant progress through our efforts to revive arts and culture in Jersey City. JCAST is an unprecedented event to further support and showcase our Talented local artists and arts organizations.”

For a complete listing of galleries, exhibitions, tours, and special events, please visit www.thejcast.com.

A Rally for Liberty State Park has also been postponed from Saturday to Sunday, Oct 2.