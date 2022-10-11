Hoban, Jackson, Green, Medina qualify for boys golf state tournament

Hoban, Jackson, Green, Medina qualify for boys golf state tournament

BOYS GOLF

Pine Hills Division I District Tournament

Archbishop Hoban, Jackson, Green and Medina are four of the five teams headed to the Division I state tournament.

Cleveland St. Ignatius won the Division I district team Championship with a score of 289 at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley. Hoban (297), Jackson (308), Green (318) and Medina (319) rounded out the top five teams to earn a spot at Ohio State University.

St. Ignatius senior Michael O’Leary shot a 1-under-par 70 to finish first individually and earn the medalist honor. Westlake junior Sion Park placed second with a 71 to advance to the state tournament as an individual.

Hoban senior Nolan Haynes and St. Ignatius junior Bradley Chill each shot a 72 to tie for third.

Kyle Smith of Green watches his tee off shot on 12 during the Division I Boys District Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Golf Course in Hinckley on Monday.

Green junior Kyle Smith, St. Ignatius junior Julian Dugan, Stow senior Ben Skripac and Walsh Jesuit senior Josh Weiner all shot a 73 to tie for fifth.

Skripac and Weiner advanced to the state tournament as individuals.

Hoban senior Jacob Ryan, St. Ignatius senior Connor Malicki and University School sophomore Jackson Pinney carded 74s to tie for ninth.

Ben Skripac of Stow chips onto the green during the Division I Boys District Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Golf Course in Hinckley on Monday.

Hoban sophomore Chris Pollak, Jackson junior Ethan Kasler and Kent Roosevelt sophomore Liam Curtis compiled 75s to tie for 12th.

Pinney and Curtis advanced to the state tournament as individuals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ellett 6, Barberton 0

Sydney Tucker scored four goals to lead Ellet (14-2) to a win over Barberton (6-10).

FIELD HOCKEY

Hudson 8, Shaker Heights Laurel 0

Sara Killeen netted three goals to guide the Explorers to a victory.

— Compiled by Michael Beaven and Don Coughlin

REPORTING SCORES

Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at [email protected] Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your Athletic director and Coach know if you do not see your school’s result.

NOMINATE ATHLETES

Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email [email protected] with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most importantly, a color headshot (a jpeg image).

Preston Trumpler of Medina reacts to sinking a putt during the Division I Boys District Golf Tournament at Pine Hills Golf Course in Hinckley on Monday.

GOLF

BOYS

Monday’s Results

NORTHEAST DIVISION I DISTRICT

(At Pine Hills Golf Club, Hinckley)

Note: The top five teams and top five individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.

Team Results: 1. Cle. St. Ignatius 289; 2. Archbishop Hoban 297; 3. Jackson 308; 4. Green 318; 5. Medina 319; 6. Stow 320; 7. Hunting Valley University School 324; 8. Strongsville 324; 9. Shaker Heights 329; 10. Wadsworth 334; 11. Rocky River 335; 12. Dover 336; 13. Westlake 339; 14th (road) Brecksville 341, North Canton Hoover 341, Hudson 341; 17. North Royalton 343; 18. Avon Lake 350; 19. Nordonia 355.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button