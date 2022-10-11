Hoban, Jackson, Green, Medina qualify for boys golf state tournament
BOYS GOLF
Pine Hills Division I District Tournament
Archbishop Hoban, Jackson, Green and Medina are four of the five teams headed to the Division I state tournament.
Cleveland St. Ignatius won the Division I district team Championship with a score of 289 at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley. Hoban (297), Jackson (308), Green (318) and Medina (319) rounded out the top five teams to earn a spot at Ohio State University.
St. Ignatius senior Michael O’Leary shot a 1-under-par 70 to finish first individually and earn the medalist honor. Westlake junior Sion Park placed second with a 71 to advance to the state tournament as an individual.
Hoban senior Nolan Haynes and St. Ignatius junior Bradley Chill each shot a 72 to tie for third.
Green junior Kyle Smith, St. Ignatius junior Julian Dugan, Stow senior Ben Skripac and Walsh Jesuit senior Josh Weiner all shot a 73 to tie for fifth.
Skripac and Weiner advanced to the state tournament as individuals.
Hoban senior Jacob Ryan, St. Ignatius senior Connor Malicki and University School sophomore Jackson Pinney carded 74s to tie for ninth.
Hoban sophomore Chris Pollak, Jackson junior Ethan Kasler and Kent Roosevelt sophomore Liam Curtis compiled 75s to tie for 12th.
Pinney and Curtis advanced to the state tournament as individuals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ellett 6, Barberton 0
Sydney Tucker scored four goals to lead Ellet (14-2) to a win over Barberton (6-10).
FIELD HOCKEY
Hudson 8, Shaker Heights Laurel 0
Sara Killeen netted three goals to guide the Explorers to a victory.
— Compiled by Michael Beaven and Don Coughlin
GOLF
BOYS
Monday’s Results
NORTHEAST DIVISION I DISTRICT
(At Pine Hills Golf Club, Hinckley)
Note: The top five teams and top five individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.
Team Results: 1. Cle. St. Ignatius 289; 2. Archbishop Hoban 297; 3. Jackson 308; 4. Green 318; 5. Medina 319; 6. Stow 320; 7. Hunting Valley University School 324; 8. Strongsville 324; 9. Shaker Heights 329; 10. Wadsworth 334; 11. Rocky River 335; 12. Dover 336; 13. Westlake 339; 14th (road) Brecksville 341, North Canton Hoover 341, Hudson 341; 17. North Royalton 343; 18. Avon Lake 350; 19. Nordonia 355.
Individual Qualifiers: 2. Park (Westlake) 71; 5. (Road) Skirpac (Stow) 73, Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 73; 9. (Road) Pinney (University School) 74; 12. (tie) Curtis (Kent Roosevelt) 75.
FIELD HOCKEY
Monday’s Scoring Summaries
HUDSON 8, SHAKER HEIGHTS LAUREL 0
Halftime: Hudson, 3-0. Goals: Killeen (H) 3, Jacops (H), Eells (H), Buchanan (H), Rohwedder (H). Assists: Killeen (H), Buchanan (H). Shots: Hud., 39-3. Penalty Corners: Hud., 10-2. Clay: Curry (H) 3.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK 9
Thursday’s Game
Buchtel (4-4, 3-0) at North (1-7, 0-3), 7 p.m
—
Friday’s Games
(All games 7 p.m.)
Alliance (6-2, 2-1) at Minerva (0-7, 0-3)
Archbishop Hoban (8-0) at Cleveland Benedictine (0-8)
Ashland (4-4, 2-2) at Wooster (4-4, 3-3)
Brecksville (2-6, 1-3) at Nordonia (6-2, 3-2)
Canton Central Catholic (5-3) at Jackson (4-4)
Canton McKinley (4-4, 4-1) at GlenOak (3-5, 1-3)
Canton South (6-2, 4-1) at Orrville (4-4, 3-2)
Chardon NDCL (2-6) at Louisville (2-6)
Chippewa (2-6, 1-4) at Waynedale (2-6, 1-4)
Cl. Heights (8-0) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2)
Copley (3-5, 2-3) at Tallmadge (6-2, 3-2)
Coventry (5-3, 2-3) at Cloverleaf (6-2, 4-1)
Cuyahoga Falls (1-7, 0-5) at Barberton (5-3, 4-1)
CVCA (5-3, 3-2) at Tuslaw (3-5, 1-4)
Ellet (4-4, 2-1) at Firestone (1-7, 1-2)
Green (4-4, 2-2) at North Canton Hoover (5-3, 2-2)
Highland (8-0, 5-0) at Aurora (6-2, 4-1)
Hudson (8-0) at Brunswick (2-6)
Kent Roosevelt (2-6, 1-5) at Revere (2-6, 1-4)
Lake (7-1, 3-1) at Perry (4-4, 1-3)
Manchester (0-8, 0-5) at Northwest (6-2, 4-1)
Medina (7-1) at Lorain (2-6)
North Royalton (4-4, 2-2) at Wadsworth (5-3, 3-1)
Norton (6-2, 4-1) at Field (4-4, 3-2)
Parma Padua (4-4, 2-0) at Walsh Jesuit (6-2, 2-0)
Ravenna (3-5, 1-4) at Woodridge (5-3, 4-1)
Southeast (4-3, 0-1) at Rootstown (6-2, 1-1)
Stow (1-7, 0-4) at Twinsburg (2-6, 1-4)
Streetsboro (4-4, 2-3) at Springfield (0-8, 0-5)
Strongsville (3-5, 1-2) at Mentor (4-3, 2-1)
St. Thomas Aquinas (0-6, 0-1) at Mogadore (7-0, 2-0)
—
Saturday’s Game
East (4-4, 2-1) at Garfield (2-6, 1-2), noon
SOCCER
BOYS
Schedule
Tuesday’s Games
(All games 7 pm unless noted)
Brunswick at Solon
Gates Mills Hawken at Archbishop Hoban
GlenOak at Lake
Jackson at Green
Mentor at Medina
North at Ellet
Perry at Canton McKinley
Rittman at Chippewa
Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5 p.m
Strongsville at Euclid
Warren JFK at Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m
—
Thursday’s Games
(All games 7 pm unless noted)
Canton South at Massillon, 6 p.m
Crestwood at Rootstown
Cuyahoga Falls at Lake
CVCA at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m
GlenOak at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7:30 p.m
North at Canton Central Catholic
Northwest at Perry
Stow at North Canton Hoover
Strongsville at Wooster
GIRLS
Monday’s Scoring Summaries
ELLET 6, BARBERTON 0
Halftime: Ellett, 6-0. Goals: S.Tucker (E) 4, Wenzel (E), Smith (E). Assists: Wenzel (E) 2, Strbac (E) 2. Shots on Goal: Ell., 13-6. Corner Kicks: Ell., 4-0. Clay: Pierson (E) 5; Haynes (B) 6.
Records: Unless 14-2; Barberton 6-10.
CANTON MCKINLEY 4, NORTH 1
Halftime: McKinley, 2-0. Goals: Cameron (M) 2, Garner (M). Assists: Cameron (M), Garner (M). Shots: McK., 15-4.
CVCA 7, CANTON SOUTH 0
Halftime: CVCA, 1-0. Goals: Williams (CVCA) 2, Koons (CVCA), Bolinski (CVCA), Kahlil (CVCA), Raymer (CVCA), Haver (CVCA). Assists: Pheneger (CVCA), Anderson (CVCA), Williams (CVCA). Shots: CVCA, 27-1. Shots on Goal: CVCA, 17-0. Corner Kicks: CVCA, 11-1.
Records: CVCA 10-4-3, 9-4-3; Canton South 1-14-2, 1-13-2.
Schedule
Tuesday’s Games
Chippewa at Rittman, 5 p.m
Rootstown at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m
—
Wednesday’s Games
(All games 7 pm unless noted)
Barberton at Tallmadge
Canton McKinley at Perry
Cuyahoga Falls at Kent Roosevelt
Euclid at Strongsville
Green at Jackson
Highland at Copley
Lake at GlenOak
Lake Center Christian at Massillon
Manchester at Tuslaw, 5pm
Medina at Mentor
Nordonia at Cleveland St. Joseph Academy
North at Ellet
North Royalton at Brecksville
Northwest at Canton South
Solon at Brunswick
Triway at CVCA
Twinsburg at Wadsworth
Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua
VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s Scoring Summaries
SPRINGFIELD 25-25-25, GARFIELD 6-7-10
Kills: Farmer (S) 4, Ritterbeck (S) 4. digs: Kyig (S) 2. Assists: Ruggiero (S) 21. Service Points: Ruggiero (S) 17, Hileman (S) 17. Aces: Hileman (S) 12.
Records: Springfield 3-16.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, ELYRIA OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN 23-23-22
Assists: Levengood (LCC) 23. Kills: Wilson (LCC) 8. Blocks: Eves (LCC) 2. digs: Barber (LCC) 13. Aces: Zook (LCC) 3. JV Score: LCC, 25-17, 25-10.
MOGADORE 25-25-19-25, FIRESTONE 17-16-25-23
Kills: Myers (F) 13. Blocks: Diamond (F) 3. Assists: Burton (F) 15. digs: Capper (F) 29. Service Points: Pierce (F) 9, 2 aces.
Schedule
Tuesday’s Games
(All games 7 pm unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy
Aurora at Highland, 6:30 p.m
Buckeye at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Canton McKinley at Alliance, 6 p.m
Chippewa at Rittman
Cloverleaf at Coventry, 6:30 p.m
Fairless at Manchester
Field at Norton
GlenOak at Jackson
Green at Perry
Massillon at Mansfield, 6:15 p.m
Nordonia at Brecksville
North at Firestone, 6 p.m
North Canton Hoover at Lake
Northwest at Tuslaw
Revere at Kent Roosevelt
St. Thomas Aquinas at Mogadore
Springfield at Streetsboro
Tallmadge at Copley, 6:30 p.m
Twinsburg at Stow
Wadsworth at North Royalton
Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua
Warren JFK at Lake Center Christian, 5:30 p.m
Woodridge at Ravenna, 6:30 p.m
—
Wednesday’s Games
Alliance at Louisville, 6 p.m
Massillon at Canton Central Catholic, 6 p.m
North Royalton at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m
Strongsville at Medina, 6:30 p.m