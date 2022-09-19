HMH elevates Esser to SVP with goal of Transforming behavioral health CTS

Hackensack Meridian Health on Monday announced it elevated Kenneth Esser to senior vice president, Care Transformation Services, behavioral health, and special Adviser to the CEO with the goal of Transforming the behavioral health CTS to meet industry best practices, improve patient experience and health outcomes, and reduce costs.

“Kenneth Esser is a proven leader who has been instrumental in our ability to successfully deliver high-quality care to the communities we serve,” Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, stated. “I am grateful for his continued leadership across the Hackensack Meridian Health network and look forward to his growing impact in New Jersey and the broader health care industry.”

In this new role, Esser will oversee strategic operations of the CTS and ensure methods align with Hackensack Meridian Health’s overall goals. In addition, he will serve as special advisor to the CEO and will continue to lead the Office of Government Affairs.

Esser joined Hackensack Meridian Health in October 2018 as senior vice president, corporate services and governance, government relations, chief of staff. He was an essential part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s COVID-19 response and recovery, connecting the network to all state and federal officials, securing essential supplies, leading the network’s vaccine rollout and policy development, and providing daily briefings.

Before joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Esser was the manager of program growth and strategy for Public Service Electric & Gas. He also has a long history of public service, starting his career in state government. He most recently served as chief energy adviser to the governor. He previously held the roles of Policy Advisor for energy and economic growth for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, senior policy advisor for economic growth for the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission and government relations specialist for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.