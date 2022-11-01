Hitting fishing holes and golf holes is your next vacation

Fly fishermen are pictured at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Howard’s Creek flows around and through golf holes at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

It’s not a coincidence that many of the best and most appealing golf courses have a creek running through it. Not only can Streams provide a lot of strategy, but they’re aesthetically pleasing, too.

But why stop there? If you love being out in nature, why not spend some time fly fishing? Because wherever there is great mountain golf, chances are there are some great trout streams nearby—but the two sports share more than geography. Both are solitary pursuits that require patience and skill. Even the motions are similar with a smooth back-and-through yielding the best results. It’s worth noting that some of the Greatest Golfers in the world are also well-known fly fishermen.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button