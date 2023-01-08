Hit Your Fitness Goal While Working

Finding time to exercise is not easy. For a lot of people working from home became the norm, but not everyone can afford an entire home gym. Also besides work, you might have a busy family life, run errands, and save your precious free time to socialize or play games, so you don’t have time for fitness and workouts. That said, you don’t have to sit at your desk all day to get a sore neck and bad posture. An under-desk treadmill is a perfect solution.

An under-desk walking treadmill will not only let you burn some calories during your workday, but you’ll also improve your cardiovascular health by increasing your daily step count. So to help you improve your wellness, we will review some of the best under-desk treadmills out there.

What Makes a Good Under-Desk Treadmill?

The under-desk treadmills are also called the treadmill base. They are small, compact, and sometimes even foldable, and they fit under your workstation. You use them to walk instead of sitting while working. The concept behind the under-desk treadmills is pretty simple and self-explanatory.

That said, when you’re searching for the one that suits your needs, you need to come up with a set of criteria so you can compare the treadmills and decide accordingly.

The Motor



Treadmill motor strength is measured in horsepower (HP), and higher numbers usually mean a stronger motor. Under-desk treadmills are designed for walking, not running, but did you know that slow-speed walking requires a stronger treadmill motor than running? That’s because slow-speed walking requires more torque from the motor, so you’ll definitely want a Stronger motor to get the best experience.

Belt Size



The belt size is your walking surface, which translates to how comfortable you are while working. A larger belt size means more room to walk, which adds some wiggle room so you won’t be forced to walk in a straight line all the time.

The Treadmill Size



The size of the under-desk treadmill will definitely depend on the free space you have in your home office to dedicate to it. You need to make sure your treadmill will fit under the standing desk, so pay attention not only to the width but also the height of the treadmill.

Maximum Weight Capacity



To safely use the under-desk treadmill, you should know its maximum weight capacity or user weight. This spec also tells you how well-built a treadmill is. The higher its weight capacity, the more robust and better-built the treadmill is.

Warranty



Before buying an under-desk home treadmill, you should always check its warranty. You don’t want to be without a plan if something goes wrong. The better quality of a treadmill typically means better warranty conditions. They also come with lifetime frame warranties, although the warranty for Motors can vary.

The best under-desk home treadmill for a big budget.

Quiet motor

Comfortable and has a sizable belt

Easy to set up under a work desk

Max weight capacity is 350 lbs

If you have a big budget and you really want to invest in your health, Lifespan TR1200-DT3 is the best choice out there. It has a very high user weight limit of 350 pounds, a large console with big buttons so that speed changing is easy, and it has wheels so you can move it out of your way when you’re not using it. Its top speed is four miles per hour.

Lifespan TR1200-DT3 has six impact-absorbing zones which minimize the sound of your steps as you walk on it. It comes with a 2.25 HP motor. All this together makes the Lifespan TR1200-DT3 one of the quietest treadmills out there. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can upload your workout onto LifeSpan’s fitness app.

Best for its extra wide walking surface.

30″ wide belt

2.75 CHP engine

Max speed of 2.0 mph

Heavy-duty frame

Unsit Under Desk Treadmill, produced by InMovement, is another top-notch workout product for those with sizable budgets. Its extra-wide belt of 30” allows two people to work out at the same time, or plenty of wiggle room for one person. But that also means your standing desk needs to have at least 39″ space between its legs. The maximum capacity of this under-desk treadmill is 400 lbs.

The Unsit is square-shaped, which means it’s shorter than most treadmills. Its belt is only 40″ long. However, this is a bonus as it can easily fit in those home offices with a limited floor area. Under the hood, Unsit has a 2.75 CHP motor that is designed for low walking speeds with a maximum speed of 2.0 mph.

The best foldable treadmill that fits any workspace.

Easy to set up

Can be folded for easy storage

Maximum weight capacity 220 lbs

Top speed at 4 mph

WalkingPad under-desk treadmills have a unique design that lets you fold them and store them somewhere safe even if you have limited space. This treadmill is easy and fast to set up and it has a manual remote control. The LCD screen in the front of the device lets you know the distance you walked, time, and speed.

Aside from the remote, you can also use your Smartphone and the KS Fit app to change the speed. It also has an automatic mode that will speed up or down depending on your position on the belt. If you walk closer to the front, it will speed up, further back and it will slow down.

Best budget dual-use treadmill.

Inexpensive

Comes preassembled

Maximum weight capacity 220 lbs

Maximum speed 7.5 mph

Most treadmills that were designed for both running and walking cost quite a bit. But the Redliro under-desk treadmill is a budget-friendly foldable option, ideal for everyday use in your home. It has a motor strength of 2.25 HP which makes it quiet but is also capable of pushing to the speed of 7.5 miles per hour, which is ideal for running.

Redliro comes with 12 preset programs perfect for beginners who need a running plan. It also has transport wheels so you can easily store it anywhere in your home. It comes with both a remote control for when it’s folded and control buttons on a handrail, so it’s easy to work without thinking about the settings. It also has a bracket that can hold your mobile phone so you can enjoy your favorite movie while working out.

The most versatile treadmill for both walking and running.

Foldable Handrail

Non-slip walking belt

Motor strength 2.5 HP

Maximum weight capacity 265 lbs

If you need a treadmill that you can use for under-desk walking as well as a running belt, Urevo Strol Lite 2-in-1 is a perfect choice. It has a foldable handrail that you can put down so it fits perfectly under your workstation, or pull it up so you can hold it when doing a cardio-demanding running exercise. Its 2.5 HP motor and maximum speed of 7.6 mph are impressive because you can use this Urevro machine as a standard treadmill like in the gym.

You can control Urevro Stroll Lite with a remote, which is crucial when the handles are folded down and you’re at your work desk. It also has a display that lets you track your calories burned, the number of steps, speed, and time. This is a very sturdy machine and it comes fully assembled.

Best with a built-in desk.

Maximum speed 7.5

Foldable

Motor strength 2.25 HP

Extra large display

GoPlus 3-in-1 under-desk electric treadmill has a maximum speed of 7.5 miles per hour. That means you can do some pretty intense running, not just walking. However, when it’s time to work, you can lower the speed and fold up the not-so-traditional handlebar. What makes this machine 3-in-1 is the integrated workstation. Yes, this treadmill comes with its own tabletop on which you can lay down your laptop and get to work while walking.

Its powerful 2.25 HP motor is silent, and the running belt is made of 5 layers to ensure your steps won’t make too much noise, not even when you’re jogging. Its LED display allows you to easily keep track of speed, time, calories burned, distance, and step count. It comes with a remote control for quick speed changes, a safety key, Bluetooth speakers, and a phone holder.

Its smaller sibling, the GoPlus 2 in 1 is also a solid choice.

Best Pre-Assembled Treadmill.

Maximum weight capacity 220 lbs

Maximum speed 3.75 mph

Wireless remote

Emergency stop feature

Sunny & Fit Walkstation is one of the affordable options on this list that’ll also make you feel safe. It has a safety feature that stops the treadmill if it detects you stepped off of it. It’ll also automatically stop if it detects no movement for 5 seconds. Also, there’s a Powersave mode that will turn the device off if it’s not in use for more than 10 minutes.

This treadmill arrives fully assembled and ready to work. The wireless remote control lets you adjust the speed, even in mid-walk. Its digital monitor displays not only the walking distance and speed but also the calories you burned and the number of steps. The built-in shock absorbers are there to make sure your knees and joints don’t suffer when you use the Walkstation.

The best long-belt treadmill.

Silent belt

Maximum weight capacity 242 lbs

Maximum speed 3.7 mph

Bluetooth speaker

The Rhythm Fun treadmill has an extra long belt of 63 inches, which makes it perfect for long strides and jogging, especially for tall people. However, this machine might not be the best choice for small spaces. Nevertheless, if you have room, its speed of up to 3.7 mph makes it perfect for brisk walking and light jogging.

This under-desk treadmill comes with a wireless remote and a Smartphone workout app that helps you keep track of all the metrics such as time, mileage, calories, and heart rate. It also comes with cushioning and has a noise-reduction design as the running belt is made of a 7-layer silicon-based material.

Work Out While Working



If you’re looking for a way to improve your health and hit your weight loss goals without giving up your work, an under-desk treadmill might be the solution you need. These products are becoming more popular as people look for ways to stay active while working. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to choose the right one for you. So we hope our top Picks will help you find the perfect product to meet your needs.