“Hit Me in the Chest So Damn Hard”: 2X NBA Champion’s Rant to Dennis Rodman Changed His Perspective of the League Completely

Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman was undoubtedly a great player on the floor. But he was an even more abstract personality off the court. Rodman was a beast of a rebounder and a pest on defense. The five-time NBA Champion knew his game well and excelled at his role and what the team and his teammates expected from him.

Listed at 6’7″, Rodman was an undersized power forward. But his tenacity and relentlessness to go after the loose ball and on the boards earned him the nickname ‘The Worm’. Rodman won two championships with the Detroit Pistons before winning three championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Dennis Rodman opens up about his time in Detroit

On the show ‘NBA is ESPN’, Rodman sat down with Jackie MacMullan to discuss various topics ranging from his childhood to his NBA career. MacMullan asked Rodman about his time in Detroit and winning two championships with the team. She asked if his career while in Detroit happened too fast. “I was immature mentally wise but I was mature enough to play the game of basketball. I had the energy and the desire and the love and the heart to play basketball. And people loved that,” Rodman said.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Former NBA Basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘The Worm’ mentioned an incident that changed his whole life and perspective towards basketball. While the Detroit Pistons were playing against the Los Angeles Lakers, his teammate Isiah Thomas came up to him and hit him in the chest.

Rodman said, “I was at half court just bending down and Isiah pulled me up and hit me in the chest so damn hard”. Rodman went on to describe what Thomas said to him.

Thomas told him to get his act together and not take the game as a joke. They wanted to win championships and it wasn’t going to happen if Rodman didn’t pull himself together. Rodman described that moment as the turning point which changed his whole perspective on the NBA.

The turning point for Rodman in the NBA

Rodman played with some amazing players like Isiah Thomas while he was in Detroit. Isaiah was a 12-time All-Star and had one Finals MVP award along with two NBA Championships to his name.

Dennis Rodman certainly has had quite the life, even for an NBA legend. Be it his childhood, his NBA career, or his lifestyle, Dennis Rodman has certainly done it all on and off the court.