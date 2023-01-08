‘Hit It Sally’: Paige Spiranac Brutally Takes Down Donald Trump’s Favorite Author Over His Bizarre Golfing Request

Trollers and haters are all too common in today’s world. Many often stand up to them and call them out, and among them in the golf community is Paige Spiranac. Using her influence, the golf beauty tries to make the world a better place. She stands up to anyone belittling women or committing injustice in the golf world. Recently, she called out Nick Adams, an author endorsed by former POTUS, Donald Trump, for his comments against women playing the sport.

With over 11 million followers across all her social media, Spiranac hopes to influence them and better the world. Her love for golf drives her to do what she can to improve the sport.

Paige Spiranac claps back at Adams, calling his golf game weak

Recently, the Alpha Male took to Twitter to belittle women on the golf course. He Suggested that the course keep a separate par-3 course for “the slow female golfers” so that they didn’t crowd the Championship courses during the weekends.

“There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play,” the author also added. Spiranac blew her top upon reading his tweet. The social media icon lashed out at him because of it and commented on his terrible golf game. She furiously wrote, “Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit more than 220.”

Maxim 2022’s Sexiest Woman Alive went on to add, “He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out.” She also stated that Adams was the kind to yell “hit it, Sally” when people in the group fell short on a putt and thought that they had a “shot with the cart girl.” Fans can see how heated Spiranac was, and rightfully so. Adams’ comments were hurtful to all the women fighting their way in the sport.

The social media icon never fails to stand up for women

The golf beauty is by far one of the most influential women in golf. She intends to use her vast fan base to help improve the sport. Spiranac is all about standing up for women too. On multiple occasions, she has called out people because they were demeaning towards women or their achievements.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 27: Starter Paige Spiranac looks on from the 1st tee during day three of Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 27, 2018, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Guardian in 2018, the ex-golf pro even opened up about how women’s achievements in the game were often credited to their clothing instead of their skill. She stated, “That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf.”

Do you stand with Paige in her battle against those pulling down golf? And will her influence be able to make sure others join her fight too? Let us know in the comments below.

