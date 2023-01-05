History talk in Amherst, jazz in Easthampton, Poetry in Northampton, and more

Revisiting the past

AMHERST — The monthly Song & Story Swap, Sponsored by the Pioneer Valley Folklore Society of western Massachusetts, will feature Storyteller and historical re-enactor Dennis Picard in a hybrid event Jan. 7 at 7 p.m

The in-person presentation takes place at First Church, at 165 Main St., while audience members can also watch it on YouTube at https://pvfs.us/livestream-swap or register to watch it via Zoom at https:// pvfs.us/register-for-swap.

Picard has a long resume when it comes to western Massachusetts history, spanning work as a museum professional and Educator at Old Sturbridge Village, Hancock Shaker Village, Westfield State University and the Pioneer Valley History Network.

He’s also been a Consultant for several historical societies and museums, gaining expertise in the lifestyles and folkways of New England. He recently retired after 27 years at Storrowton Village Museum in West Springfield.

The Song & Story Swap, now in its 27th year, is open to all ages. Admission is free, with a suggested minimum donation via virtual tip jar to the artist of $7.50.

Attendees are invited to contribute a song or story on the topic of “Winter” during an opening round of the Jan. 7 events. In-person attendees are asked to mask up when not singing or speaking.

Artistic connections

NORTHAMPTON — Anchor House of Artists has opened an intriguing exhibit that explores the connections between Easthampton artist Ken Gagne, Cummington artist Walter Korzek, and Korzek’s wife, Fran Henry.

“Fran’s Emails,” curated by Gagne, combines some of Gagne’s art — his work includes pencil drawing, mixed media, etching and oil pastels — with work by Korzek, primarily assemblage and woodcuts.

As well, the exhibit includes printed-out emails from Henry, which according to program notes “take the form of short Essays directed to an Anonymous ‘friend’ (that) discuss her daily journeys with cancer, the treatment, the place in her relationship with her husband, her mortality.”

Korzec was previously a teacher and mentor to Gagne, and through that relationship he met Henry. He was impressed by her “insightful introspective style of presenting life questions,” and Gagne’s works in turn are inspired by his friends.

The three friends will host an “Artists Greet Reception” at Anchor Jan. 8 from 2 to 5 pm as well as a reception to coincide with Northampton Arts Night Out Jan. 13, 6 to 8 pm

Recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a new novel

NORTHAMPTON — A number of organizations are joining forces for a special presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that’s designed to connect the famed civil rights leader’s work to ongoing issues of racism — and continued efforts to address that problem.

One means is through the arts, and at Edwards Church on Jan. 16 from 12 to 2 pm, attendees can discuss a new novel, “The Confessions of Matthew Strong,” by Florence author and history Professor Ousmane Power-Greene.

Power-Greene’s story concerns a Black Philosophy Professor from New York, Allie Douglass, who is kidnapped by a white supremacist while back home in Alabama for her grandmother’s funeral. Allie then discovers she’s been ensnared as part of a larger, delusional plot, aided in part by some local police and politicians, to recreate the Antebellum South.

Power-Greene will discuss his novel, recently Featured on NPR, and explore its connections to Dr. King’s work; small discussion groups will also be held for people who have already read the book.

The event, “Writing Wrongs: A Community Discussion, Part 2,” is co-sponsored by Self-Evident Education, the Collaborative for Educational Services, Edwards Church and Broadside Bookshop.

A Poetic Quartet

NORTHAMPTON — Forbes Library will host a free program, “Voices of Poetry,” on Jan. 21 at 2 pm to highlight the work of four acclaimed regional poets: Doug Anderson, Lee (Lori) Desrosiers, Gail Thomas and Ellen Doré Watson.

Anderson, who has taught at Smith College and University of Massachusetts Amherst, has published several books of Poetry and memoir, and his work has appeared in numerous Journals such as The Massachusetts Review.

Desrosiers, who edits two Poetry journals, has also published widely; she teaches literature and composition at Westfield State University and Poetry at Lesley University’s MFA program.

Thomas and Watson, meanwhile, are both retired from Smith College, where Watson previously directed the school’s Poetry Center. Both have published a number of poetry collections and won or been nominated for various awards.

Voices of Poetry, started in 2012 by Pushcart Prize-nominated poet and Poetry activist Neil Silberblatt, has presented more than 400 Poetry events in Massachusetts and three other Northeast states, including at the Cambridge Public Library, The Rubin Museum of Art, and The Mount , Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox.

Dance and song at CitySpace

EASTHAMPTON — CitySpace is beginning 2023 with two performances, one to get you moving and another to inspire listening (and maybe some audience singing).

Beginning at 6:30 pm on Jan. 7 in the Blue Room, the Safe Spaces Series will feature a number of events, including a conversation about accessibility and disability, an Urban Kizomba (“Urban Kiz”) workshop, musical performances, and then two hours of dancing and socializing.

Boston-based dance instructor Charlayne Delgado will lead the workshop on Urban Kizomba, which is described as a “partner dance derived from Kizomba with influences of various Styles including Tango and Hip Hop.”

Live music will be provided by two singers, Blaise and Serenity.

And beginning at 3 pm on Jan. 15, Valley Jazz Voices, the area community jazz vocal group, will hold a fundraising concert to mark its eighth season. The ensemble covers a range of music, from standards to modern arrangements of familiar songs to originals by director Jeff Olmsted. Backing the group are Ken Forfia on piano, George Kaye on bass and Chet Pasek on drums.

After the concert, at 4 pm, Valley Jazz Voices will host an open mic, so vocalists in the audience are encouraged to bring their charts and sing, with backing by the band. Food, wine and other refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20 at the door, and additional donations are appreciated.