History of the Waldron Arts Center in Bloomington

A quick look at how the center has been used since it was erected in 1915

The building housing the Waldron Arts Center was erected in 1915 for use as City Hall, then housed the police department from 1965 to 1985. In the late 1980s, the Bloomington Area Arts Council renovated the building to operate as a community arts center. A major financial gift from Cecile Waldron in Honor of John Waldron helped secure the funding needed for a renovation that added a performance Auditorium on the third floor, an art gallery, Concession area, offices and gift shop on the second floor and a small theater, gallery space and classrooms are on the first floor.

In 1994, local community radio station WFHB moved into the Firehouse at 108 W. Fourth St., which is connected to the center. The radio station continues to offer local commentary, news and music from that location.

