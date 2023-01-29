History of the 25th pick

The Giants finished the 2022 season 9-7-1, which landed them a spot in the postseason and led to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLII over a decade ago.

Due to their success in Year 1 under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, the Giants hold the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is the lowest the Giants’ will make their first pick in the draft since 2012, when they selected running back David Wilson with the No. 32 overall pick after winning Super Bowl XLII.

The Giants have made just one first-round selection at the 25th pick in franchise history. Coincidentally, it occurred exactly 20 years ago when they chose defensive tackle William Joseph out of the University of Miami in the 2003 draft.

Joseph played 55 games (17 starts) across four seasons with the Giants. He finished his Big Blue tenure with 88 total tackles (65 solo), seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended. Joseph went on to play 14 games across two seasons as a reserve for the Raiders before his NFL career came to an end.

While the Giants haven’t had much experience with the 25th pick, the draft slot has produced some good players over the years.

The New England Patriots selected wide receiver Stanley Morgan with the 25th pick in the 1977 NFL Draft. Morgan played 14 seasons in the NFL, including all but one with the Patriots, and earned four Pro Bowl selections along with two Second-Team All-Pro nods. He is still the Patriots’ all-time leading receiver with 10,352 yards, while his 534 receptions rank fourth and his 67 receiving touchdowns are the second-most in franchise history. Morgan led the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns in 1979 and had three seasons with the league’s highest yards per reception average (1979-1981).

Defensive tackle Ted Washington was taken 25th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 1991. He would play a whopping 17 seasons with seven different teams, where he was chosen as a First-Team All-Pro once, a Second-Team All-Pro once and made four trips to the Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Jon Beason was the 25th pick in 2007 by the Carolina Panthers. Beason earned one selection as both a First-Team All-Pro and Second-Team All-Pro, in addition to being named a Pro Bowler three times. He finished his career with three seasons playing for the Giants.

More recently, linebacker Dont’a Hightower was chosen 25th by the New England Patriots in 2012 and was a part of three Super Bowl Championship teams there, in addition to two Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro nod. The following year, the Minnesota Vikings took Xavier Rhodes 25th. The cornerback earned three Pro Bowl selections along with being named First-Team All-Pro in 2017.

Notable No. 25 Picks throughout history: