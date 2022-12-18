History of All-Area volleyball Players of the Year | Sports
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2022 Avery Allen Mahomet-Seymour
Fall 2021 Caroline Kerr St. Thomas More
Spring 2021 Mira Chopra Champaign Central
2019 Allie Trame St. Thomas More
2018 Allie Trame St. Thomas More
2017 Mica Allison St. Thomas More
2016 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden
2015 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden
2014 Lexi Wallen St. Thomas More
2013 Lizzy Barnard Unity
2012 Lauren Cloyd Centennial
2011 Mariah Coleman Heritage
2010 Morgan Leach Centennial
2009 Cori Harris Centennial
2008 Alexis Braghini Centennial
2007 Lucy Coleman Monticello
2006 Ali Omahen Schlarman
2005 Kylie McCulley Clinton
2004 Kylie McCulley Clinton
2003 Amber McKean CPCI
2002 Melissa David Champaign Central
2001 Carly Hill Monticello
2000 Carly Hill Monticello
1999 Julie Leman Champaign Central
1998 Jenn Rousey Champaign Central
1997 Kate Hill Monticello
1996 Heather Wilson Rantoul
1995 Amanda Ennis Champaign Central
1994 Sigele Overstreet Champaign Central
1993 Lori Greenwood Champaign Central
1992 Missy Erixon Tuscola
1991 Missy Erixon Tuscola
1990 Melanie Ward Prairie Central
1989 Jane Prasse Hoopeston-East Lynn
1988 Mindy Thompson Shiloh
1987 Jill Doty Hoopeston-East Lynn
.