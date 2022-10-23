History Made for NPU Women’s Soccer with Win over Wheaton
CHICAGO, Ill. – In a feat not accomplished in 26 clashes, the North Park Women’s soccer team picked up a win over Wheaton College. The Vikings blanked the Thunder, while the long goal of the night was scored by Damaris Cifuentes.
The first 45 was played to a deadlock, as North Park and Wheaton both totaled seven shots and three corners each. in goal, Emily LaSalle made a pair of quality saves, keeping the score 0-0 Entering halftime.
In the 57th minute, Ida Elise Hjelle earned a corner kick, to prepare the Vikings for a crucial shot. Madeleine Haeger would head the perfectly placed corner kick towards the Wheaton goal but off the defense. However, as the keeper was screened, Cifuentes chopped a shot to the right side of the goal, putting the Vikings up 1-0.
The goal that snapped a 26-game streak! Madeleine Häger assists Damaris Cifuentes for a senior night goal as North Park beats Wheaton! pic.twitter.com/AC5sOFdrrq
— North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) October 23, 2022
Just a minute later, the Thunder would threaten with a shot on frame off the foot of Adrienne Carter. LaSalle made sure to keep the Vikings ahead, stopping the would-be neutralizer at 57:34.
Clutch save for LaSalle pic.twitter.com/YR8mMmVqsx
— North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) October 23, 2022
LaSalle would go on to save three more shots through the next 33 minutes, preserving a shutout while leading the Vikings to a historic win over Wheaton College.
Quick Hits:
- Head Coach Emma Woodley‘s Vikings beat Thunder for the first time in program history
- Cifuentes sends in the game Winner after a header by Haeger
- LaSalle with six saves and second 90-minute clean sheet of the season
What’s Next?
North Park (4-9-2, 2-4-1 CCIW) concludes its season next Wednesday, October 26, against Carroll University. Kickoff in Waukesha is set for 7:00 PM CST.