History Made for NPU Women’s Soccer with Win over Wheaton

CHICAGO, Ill. – In a feat not accomplished in 26 clashes, the North Park Women’s soccer team picked up a win over Wheaton College. The Vikings blanked the Thunder, while the long goal of the night was scored by Damaris Cifuentes .

The first 45 was played to a deadlock, as North Park and Wheaton both totaled seven shots and three corners each. in goal, Emily LaSalle made a pair of quality saves, keeping the score 0-0 Entering halftime.

In the 57th minute, Ida Elise Hjelle earned a corner kick, to prepare the Vikings for a crucial shot. Madeleine Haeger would head the perfectly placed corner kick towards the Wheaton goal but off the defense. However, as the keeper was screened, Cifuentes chopped a shot to the right side of the goal, putting the Vikings up 1-0.

The goal that snapped a 26-game streak! Madeleine Häger assists Damaris Cifuentes for a senior night goal as North Park beats Wheaton! pic.twitter.com/AC5sOFdrrq — North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) October 23, 2022

Just a minute later, the Thunder would threaten with a shot on frame off the foot of Adrienne Carter. LaSalle made sure to keep the Vikings ahead, stopping the would-be neutralizer at 57:34.

Clutch save for LaSalle pic.twitter.com/YR8mMmVqsx — North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) October 23, 2022

LaSalle would go on to save three more shots through the next 33 minutes, preserving a shutout while leading the Vikings to a historic win over Wheaton College.

Quick Hits:

Head Coach Emma Woodley ‘s Vikings beat Thunder for the first time in program history

LaSalle with six saves and second 90-minute clean sheet of the season

What’s Next?

North Park (4-9-2, 2-4-1 CCIW) concludes its season next Wednesday, October 26, against Carroll University. Kickoff in Waukesha is set for 7:00 PM CST.