History awaits No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer Tonight in the College Cup semifinals

Since Indiana men’s soccer’s Inception in 1973 as a Varsity-level sport, no program in NCAA Division I history has ever appeared in more College Cups than the Cream N’ Crimson. Twenty-two College Cups, to be exact. And when you break it down further, 44% of Indiana’s 50 seasons have resulted in college soccer’s equivalent to the Final Four.

The sheer rate at which IU churns out men’s soccer success might be startling to some. Unfathomable, even. But for those that helped to build the program into a Dynasty — first led by legendary head Coach Jerry Yeagley, then longtime player-turned-assistant-turned-head-coach Mike Freitag, and now Jerry’s son, Todd Yeagley — the success comes as a little surprise. The success, as Todd says, is the expectation at Indiana, not the exception.

And when No. 13-seed Indiana plays a familiar Pittsburgh side Tonight (8:30 p.m. ET; (ESPN) and crosses the white lines of WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, the Hoosiers will attempt to uphold the Glory and Greatness set forth by generations prior. And maybe, just maybe if Indiana can hold off the Panthers for 90 minutes, it will put the program just one win away from the coveted ninth national championship.

“We’ve been fortunate to appear [in the College Cup] over the course of history, and yet, it’s like your first time,” Yeagley said. “The excitement, it feels the same as the first time that I’ve been to the College Cup as a player. So it’s a benchmark that we put a lot of emphasis on in our program, to be able to reach this milestone.”

The benchmark, while already reached once the starting whistle blows tonight, doesn’t mean the job’s done for Indiana, though. Any player, coach or fan of Indiana knows simply being in the College Cup isn’t good enough anymore. Whereas a majority of programs and fanbases around the nation would celebrate a Final Four berth, the Hoosiers are still in search of so much more.

The ninth star has eluded the Hoosiers for exactly a decade — Yeagley bringing several Indiana teams within minutes of a ninth national championship, only for Heartbreak to ensue. But in Yeagley’s 14th season leading the program his father built, and in the program’s 50th overall season, Poetic justice might just result in a fairytale ending for Indiana. It’s a fact that Yeagley hasn’t shied away from; in fact, one that he embraces.

“There’s a lot of pride that goes into what we do. There’s certainly a consistent level of good talent,” Yeagley said. “But there’s not like the genie, the magic thing that comes out every time. I just feel like every group that we have, there’s a belief that is part of wearing the jersey. And there is also a process involved that we take very seriously in the way that we handle our regular season.”

Entering this season, some might’ve thought the Hoosiers even reaching the College Cup was too tall of a task. After all, the Hoosiers lost significant pieces from last year’s Sweet 16 team. MAC Hermann Trophy runner-up Victor Bezzera, gone. Two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Celentano, gone. All-American defender Spencer Glass, gone. All-Big Ten midfielder Joe Schmidt, gone. Assistant Coach Danny O’Rourke and Director of Operations Phalo Pietersen, gone and gone.

The attrition was all-encompassing and sure to pose growing pains for this season’s Hoosiers. So what did Yeagley do in response? They plucked a transfer goalkeeper out of the Portal in starter JT Harms, brought prolific Xavier goal-scorer Karsen Henderlong to Bloomington, inked another top-10 recruiting class, all while overseeing the development of the returning IU players.

“This is a team that had some big pieces to fill [this season], as most of our teams do with departures, whether that’s pro or graduation,” Yeagley said. “And they’ve come together, and they evolved. And we put a heck of a schedule in front of them, which we knew to start the year would be challenging, and it was. They grew, we hit some bumps, and just kept getting better.”

Indiana fifth-year starting defender Nyk Sessock will face his former Pittsburgh team in the College Cup semifinals when No. 13-seed Indiana plays the Panthers at 8:30 pm ET on Friday night.

On Friday night under the bright lights of WakeMed Soccer Park, Indiana has a unique chance to repeat history. Less than two years ago in the 2020-21 College Cup semifinals, in the exact same venue, the Hoosiers defeated Pittsburgh, 1-0, the advance to the College Cup Finals. The circumstances two years later are almost identical, with the Panthers seeking revenge.

But just because the two programs are meeting once again doesn’t mean the make-up of the Matchup will be the same. Both IU and Pittsburgh return less than 10 contributors from the 2020-21 semifinal match, and while past memories and motivations might still linger within the programs, the personnel and in-game strategies could look vastly different.

In recent years, Pittsburgh has emerged as one of the foremost college soccer programs finding success through international recruiting. That was the case two years ago, and it still holds true this season with the Panthers’ roster consisting of 14 internationals, including five from Brazil and five from France. Not only does that Overseas Flair offer Talent and skill advantages, the maturity — both in age and physical build — help with the transition to the states.

Yeagley, who has seen nearly every kind of roster-building strategy around the country, certainly isn’t overlooking this iteration of Pittsburgh.

“[Pittsburgh head coach] Jay Vidovich has done a phenomenal job of bringing in experienced, talented players,” Yeagley said. “And they’re a bit more mature than a lot of the Younger American players that you see across the board. And that’s certainly been a positive thing for Pitt around the college game. But they’re explosive, that’s the best way to describe them. They have some of the best attackers in the country.”

If Yeagley has it his way, what Pittsburgh does won’t affect what Indiana does.

If Yeagley has it his way, Indiana will force Pittsburgh to play Indiana-style of soccer. And that’s a daunting proposition for most teams to have to deal with.

“We’re gonna go out really confident and try to instill the way we want the game to go, and then pivot as we need,” Yeagley said. “We’re not a stubborn team. We can adapt and evolve and find a way in the end to win. That’s what it’s all about. You all want the optics to look great and have great opportunities, but at the end, it’s all about winning and advancing.”

For Indiana, it has always been about winning and advancing. There are no participation trophies or moral victories for the Hoosiers, not even in the College Cup.

In the eyes of Indiana, the job’s not done until it’s hoisting the national championship trophy and the ninth star is being stitched onto the Crimson jersey. Because even after 22 College Cup appearances, the Hoosiers are still hungry for much more.

“This team has always been about the jersey and making it better,” Yeagley said. “And when you play for something bigger than your personal records or a number or an opportunity, you get the best out of that group.”