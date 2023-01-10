Historic weather season postpones five Gregory boys basketball games

This past Saturday, Gregory boys basketball head Coach Jeff Determan gathered his team in the gym to run through a scout, some conditioning. Finally, “focus on us” and, finally, focus on some games. Usually, the weekend is a mental and physical break for the Gorillas’ boys basketball players — they don’t practice.

“Don’t want to wear the kids out and just have it be all basketball all the time,” Determan said.

But, this week, the Gorillas had no choice. Gregory had two games back-to-back Monday (against Chamberlain) and Tuesday (against Wagner) and getting in practice time during the week has been hard. That’s the reality for a lot of teams in South Dakota this year, as three separate snowstorms forced cancellations and postponements of athletics events around the state. Weather is always going to lead to some postponed and canceled games in South Dakota, but Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball Coach Jamie Parish said he’s had to go back 10 years to when he was the Athletic Director at Centerville high school to match the amount of postponements this year has required (there were eight total then, he remembered).

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the organization doesn’t have the exact figure for the amount of games postponed to date, but “it’s a lot.”

Historic weather season postpones five Gregory boys basketball games

“AD’s will work hard to reschedule as many as possible,” Swartos said in a text to the Argus Leader. They noted the seed points formula doesn’t “count against” a team that plays less games.

Although in a similar position as many in the state, Gregory has perhaps felt the difficulties of postponements more than just about any basketball team has. Eight games into the Gorillas’ schedule, they sit at just 2-1, playing just three of the first seven games on its initial schedule (Monday’s 55-44 win over the Cubs was initially scheduled to be played Dec. 13). It’s missed anywhere from six to eight practices over that span as nearby Mitchell, this past week, was hit with the highest single-day snowfall total ever (17.2″) to pile on a historic winter season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button