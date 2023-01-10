Historic weather season postpones five Gregory boys basketball games

This past Saturday, Gregory boys basketball head Coach Jeff Determan gathered his team in the gym to run through a scout, some conditioning. Finally, “focus on us” and, finally, focus on some games. Usually, the weekend is a mental and physical break for the Gorillas’ boys basketball players — they don’t practice.

“Don’t want to wear the kids out and just have it be all basketball all the time,” Determan said.

But, this week, the Gorillas had no choice. Gregory had two games back-to-back Monday (against Chamberlain) and Tuesday (against Wagner) and getting in practice time during the week has been hard. That’s the reality for a lot of teams in South Dakota this year, as three separate snowstorms forced cancellations and postponements of athletics events around the state. Weather is always going to lead to some postponed and canceled games in South Dakota, but Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball Coach Jamie Parish said he’s had to go back 10 years to when he was the Athletic Director at Centerville high school to match the amount of postponements this year has required (there were eight total then, he remembered).

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the organization doesn’t have the exact figure for the amount of games postponed to date, but “it’s a lot.”

“AD’s will work hard to reschedule as many as possible,” Swartos said in a text to the Argus Leader. They noted the seed points formula doesn’t “count against” a team that plays less games.

Although in a similar position as many in the state, Gregory has perhaps felt the difficulties of postponements more than just about any basketball team has. Eight games into the Gorillas’ schedule, they sit at just 2-1, playing just three of the first seven games on its initial schedule (Monday’s 55-44 win over the Cubs was initially scheduled to be played Dec. 13). It’s missed anywhere from six to eight practices over that span as nearby Mitchell, this past week, was hit with the highest single-day snowfall total ever (17.2″) to pile on a historic winter season.

For Determan, getting the four still postponed rescheduled is important — or, at least, all the conference and region games. But there may reach a point, if this continues, that they couldn’t. And none of it could correct the predicament that the Gorillas and others find themselves in: They’re a Talented team with “high expectations” behind one of South Dakota’s best Juniors in forward Daniel Mitchell, but have had effectively no chance to gain a rhythm .

“We’ve played three ‘first games of the year,'” Determan said, laughing. “You should never have to do that.”

By the time that the most recent Storm rolled around, Determan had a “pretty good idea” that the forecast would be pretty accurate. At the end of practice the week before the Jan. 2 Storm rolled in, Determan gathered his team and asked them to prepare.

“We have a pretty good shot here, guys, that we might not see each other for a couple of days,” Determan said.

If his players could do some things in their garage, some conditioning, that would be good. But Determan wasn’t going to push it. Determan said he’s not doing anything differently this year, as difficult as it has been to stay on course. Younger players likely feel the lack of quality reps, but he said for the most part his players have handled it well, and he cannot feel any discouragement.

Conditioning is usually further along by now, but it’s not unheard of that his team will still be conditioning in practices well into January. That practice load usually lessens around midseason. As far as gameplan, Determan said his team is just relying on the “fundamentals” and “what they know basketball wise.” And, for now, the Gorillas are Talented enough to win games on that accord.

Mitchell had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Gregory outrebounded Chamberlain by 10 Monday. With another game on the schedule Tuesday, playing games might be the best way that Gregory can condition anyways, Determan said.

“Kids are resilient,” Determan said. “They’re taking it as it comes. And they understand that you can control what you can control.”

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader Reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.