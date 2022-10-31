Historic Three-Peat Highlights Three Men’s Soccer Weekly Awards Haul

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After extending its conference unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-0 win over Lehigh, the Boston University men’s soccer team collected three conference Weekly Awards with senior defender Griffin Roach earning a historic three-peat, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Roach anchored the backline in the team’s eighth shutout of the year to become the first-ever Patriot League player to earn three straight Defensive Player of the Week awards. Fellow senior Quinn Matulis scored both goals to collect his third Midfielder of the Week Honor in four weeks, while Classmate Francesco Montali was named Goalkeeper of the Week for the fourth time this season behind three saves.

Matulis scored the game-winning goal in the sixth minute with a quick strike and added the second off a rebound shot for his second brace as a Terrier in the 11th minute. Sophomore Daniel Kim Assisted on both goals, as Matulis grabbed the team lead for points at 12 (4g, 4a).

Montali’s most impressive save came in the 76th minute when he had to stop a penalty kick attempt from Lehigh’s leading goal scorer, Jack Sarkos (8). He currently ranks fifth nationally in save percentage (.846), eighth in goals against average (.575) and 10th in solo shutouts (7).

As a team, BU ranks 18th nationally in team goals against average (.812) and has not allowed a goal in 460 minutes with Roach on the field since Navy scored back on Oct. 1.

Currently second in the PL standings, the Terriers will conclude the regular season at Holy Cross on Wednesday (Nov. 2) at 6 pm