Historic season shows glimpse of bright future for Royals volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

The 2022 South Prairie-Max Royals volleyball team did something no other team in school history has: they made a regional tournament. Before their remarkable postseason run, the Royals finished in fifth place in the District 12 regular season standings. However, the team entered postseason play riding a hot streak.

Entering the final stretch of the regular season, the Royals won five of their last six games before the district tournament began, where they were ready to show teams that they could not be overlooked.

“We definitely had our ups and downs throughout the season, but coming into districts we were on a high. Being able to come out and compete was huge for us,” Royals head Coach Keturah Schwarzrock tells The Minot Daily News.

And to say they competed in the District 12 Tournament would be an understatement. The Royals announced their presence by taking their first game against Surrey, who finished ahead of them in the final standings, three sets to one before falling to the top-seeded Our Redeemer’s Knights.

Then came the opportunity for the Royals to achieve something no other team in school history has, and they did so by winning a region Qualifying game, three sets to one over Berthold. Emotions were running high as the team celebrated the incredible achievement on the court and rightfully so, as the Royals showed the ability to compete with anyone.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the Royals’ achievement is the youth of the team and not letting that discourage them. As one of the youngest teams in the district and regional tournament, the Royals did not have one senior on the roster, and this was all uncharted waters for the athletes.

“We’ve got a young team, so being able to come into districts and take it to teams and then come into regionals and take it to more teams, I couldn’t be prouder of the effort, enthusiasm, and confidence they had. It was phenomenal,” she said.

Even though the Royals had accomplished something so great, they were still hungry for more as the team was looking to make more noise in the Region 6 Tournament.

After taking down Bottineau in their opening game, the Royals would once again fall to the Knights, this time in the Region 6 semifinals. Their season wasn’t quite over yet, as they managed to play their way into a third-place game where they would lose in five sets to the Bishop Ryan Lions. Even after making it to a point no Royals team has before, they continued to show that they can battle.

“There is so much pride that they have in not only reaching regionals but making it a consolation game. They take so much pride in that. It didn’t turn out exactly how we wanted, but they played hard, and they made it work,” Schwarzrock said.

Managing to go from a first regional tournament appearance, to winning a game and finishing in fourth place was truly an exciting end to the season for the Royals, who showed everyone that the future of their volleyball program is bright.

Schwarzrock, who took over as the head Coach in 2021, shared that winning was a part of her vision, but it’s the shared mutual respect and the implementation of strategy and techniques taken on by the players that helped the team develop this much success so quickly .

“I can give them all the tools they need, but unless they choose to use it and utilize it, it’s not going to be any good. All I’m doing is telling them what to do from the sidelines and they are the ones implementing it and they do a great job of that,” she said.

The success on the court wasn’t the only area the Royals were thriving, they were also having a lot of fun, sharing laughs and smiles throughout their magical run to the regional tournament. From watching them play, it was clear their chemistry is great, and they enjoy playing together.

“In our program, we value being good teammates and being good people because ultimately, these girls are going to leave the program and do other things. They have just taken it and run with it, and they all have a good time. They are always Laughing or giggling about something. It’s not a select few, it’s the whole team,” Schwarzrock said regarding the team’s chemistry and mentality.

With the book officially closed on the 2022 season, the Royals made one thing clear and that is that they are here to stay. The team will be running back the same roster next year but will have added deep postseason experience to their resume.

“To know this wasn’t it, that we have one more year at least with all these girls, that is the most exciting thing. We have great chemistry, we all get along, and they are just a Joy to be around and to be coaching.”

There is still plenty of time left before next season, but Schwarzrock shared that she is looking forward to building off this year’s success and that the girls will get the recognition they deserve heading into next year.