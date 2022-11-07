Historic moment awaits as Pelicans, Pacers square off

With 15 NBA games scheduled for Monday night, there are a plethora of intriguing storylines to choose from.

Although it may not get as much national love as some other matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers game (7:45 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass) will mark the first time two NBA Academy graduates — Pacers Rookie Bennedict Mathurin and Pelicans’ Rookie Dyson Daniels — will be Featured in the same NBA game (provided both play in the matchup).

The NBA Academy, which was launched in 2016, is a developmental program that identifies and develops the top high school-aged basketball prospects from around the world.

“Tonight’s Matchup is an exciting milestone for the NBA Academy program. A few years ago, Bennedict and Dyson were competing against and alongside one another at NBA Academy competitions and Tonight they will share the floor as NBA players.” Troy Justice, NBA Vice President and Head of International Basketball Development, said about the game.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Bennedict and Dyson and the NBA Academy staff around the world who played a role in their development.”

Mathurin is considered an NBA Academy pioneer because he was the first-ever Canadian prospect to join the program. After a stellar career at the University of Arizona, the No. 6 pick has carried that success over to the NBA.

Despite coming off the bench, the 6-foot-6 swingman is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Along with the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Mathurin has made an immediate impact on the NBA in short order. His most impressive performance to date? It’s likely his Oct. 29 showing in a win against the Brooklyn Nets, when he had 32 points (6-for-9 on 3-pointers).

.@BennMathurin put on a show tonight.🏀 32 PTS

10-10 FT

6 3PM pic.twitter.com/VSfXkB2gWS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 30, 2022

While Mathurin is playing starter minutes, Daniels has made the most out of his limited time on the floor. The No. 8 pick in 2022 is averaging 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 1.5 apg in just under 12 minutes per game.

Daniels’ former NBA Global Academy teammate in Canberra, Australia, was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey. After graduating from the NBA Academy, Daniels had a good season in 2021-22 with the G League Ignite, averaging 11.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 5.1 apg in 15 games.

When he has been given extended playing time, Daniels has responded. In the games in which he has logged 20 or more minutes, Daniels Shook Loose for double digits in points, including an 11-point, three-rebound, three-steal, two-assist performance on Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.