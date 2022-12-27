Historic Home Becomes Art Museum – InkFreeNews.com

By Darla McCammon and guest author Darlene Romano

LAFAYETTE — The Mansion that houses The Haan Museum in Lafayette was originally the Connecticut State building at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

The state wanted their Pavilion to represent a gentleman’s country home. The Mansion was designed and built with the intent to be auctioned off and moved after the World’s Fair.

It was dismantled and moved to Lafayette by rail to be reassembled as the personal residence of Mr. and Mrs. William Potter. The gorgeous Mansion was purchased by Bob and Ellie Haan in 1984, and they were responsible for the increasingly large and diverse art collection which includes not only quality art but renowned American Renaissance Revival furniture dating from the 1860s.

The Haan family moved out in 2015 and created a nonprofit, donating the home and all the art and furniture, and named the home The Haan Museum of Indiana Art. Now known as The Haan Museum, the Classical Revival historic home holds an outstanding collection of Indiana art.

Many visitors come to see the impressive works including what is considered the best efforts of TC Steele and his Counterparts who are known as some of Indiana’s most famous and respected artists. The museum features an extraordinary collection of major oil paintings by Steele.

Steele (1847-1926) is known for portraits, landscapes and still life in oil and watercolor. Steele and his wife Selma moved to Brown County in 1907 and established a home, studio and gardens on 211 acres of scenic terrain.

The picturesque landscape of this area, and Steele’s prominence, Drew in other artists, establishing an art colony of the Midwest.

Another famous art group called The Hoosier Salon, formerly The Hoosier Group, is well-represented at The Haan. You can also get your fill of excellent artwork on display from another well-represented Indiana group of award-winning art with representative work from the world-famous Brown County Indiana group of artists.

Through Friday, Dec. 30, The Haan is decorated for Christmas, including with special decorations highlighting Hispanic and Asian celebrations, and Kwanzaa.

Museum holiday hours are 1-4 pm Wednesday-Friday. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages 5-17 in advance and $15 for adults and $7.50 for ages 5-17 at the door. Children 4 and younger are free.

The museum is a short walk from the Purdue University campus. Regular hours of operation are 1-4 pm Wednesday through Saturday.

Regular admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-17. The sculpture garden behind the museum is open every day from dawn to dusk and is free for the public to enjoy.

For more information, call (765) 742-6449 or visit thehaan.org.

Events

Honeywell Arts and Entertainment Call for Artists: The Honeywell competition is open to anyone living in Indiana. Entries will be accepted 11 am to 2 pm and 5-7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Honeywell Center.

The entries will be on display Jan 5 through Feb 12 at the Center’s Clark Gallery in Wabash. For more information, call (260) 274-1411 or visit honeywellarts.org/gallery-exhibits/92-county-art-show.

Warsaw City Hall Art Gallery: People may view Steve Creighton’s art through Friday, Dec. 30. To exhibit at Warsaw City Hall Art Gallery, contact curator Darla McCammon at (574) 527-4044 (please leave a message) or email [email protected].