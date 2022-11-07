Historic Holmes Theater Offering Free Tickets To Students Involved In The Arts

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Historic Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes has announced that they will be offering free tickets to students to a pair of upcoming shows at the theater.

Students involved in music, theater, or any other performing arts can attend performances by The Concordia Duo on Tuesday, November 8th, and The Hollywood Songbook on Thursday, November 17th for free.

“We’re opening our doors to all students involved in the arts,” says Theater marketing director Elle LeMere. “Come to the box office and mention your school. We really want some kids in to see these great performances,”

The Concordia Duo, featuring Concordia Music Professors Jay Hershberger on piano and Gregory Hamilton on cello, will perform pieces by Myakosvky, Beethoven, and Chausson. The Hollywood Songbook performance on November 17th will feature Highlights from your favorite musicals.

“The Jazz Singer, Wizard of Oz, A Star is Born, The Greatest Showman, Jailhouse Rock, and many Disney movies,” said LeMere. “It’s going to be a great show by some great musicians from the Twin Cities.”

Adult tickets to The Concordia Duo show are $15, and tickets to The Hollywood Songbook are $25. You can purchase tickets online or by visiting the Holmes Theater Box Office.