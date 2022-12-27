Historic Christmas snowstorm topples two different Buffalo-area golf domes | This is the Loop

Buffalo, New York is certainly no stranger to snow, but this weekend the city experienced one of the most catastrophic winter storms in its history as a powerful system that battered the Plains earlier in the week blew in over Lake Erie. Picking up Moisture from the lake and mild temperatures, the Storm began as rain early Friday, dumping a daily record of 1.98 inches on the city in a matter of hours before turning to snow as temperatures rapidly plummeted. Zero-mile visibility was reported for 16 consecutive hours on Friday as Buffalo International Airport received 22.3 inches of snow, followed by an additional 17.9 inches on Christmas Eve.